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Dinesh Karthik explains why Rohit Sharma faces selection pressure before 2027 ODI World Cup

Dinesh Karthik said Rohit Sharma and other senior stars face intense competition due to India's unmatched bench strength. He also stressed that clear communication will be crucial as India builds towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
Dinesh Karthik explains why Rohit Sharma faces selection pressure before 2027 ODI World Cup
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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