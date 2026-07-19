/Dinesh Karthik explains why Rohit Sharma faces selection pressure before 2027 ODI World Cup

“So, there is going to be pressure for every player involved, and that's what makes playing for the country right now so much more difficult. As a selector as well, it's not easy. If you're sitting in Ajit Agarkar's chair, to weigh the possibility of having a current superstar or one that could be a superstar in a few years, we're talking about some of the greatest that have played the game,” Karthik said on The Scoop by Wisden.