/Dinesh Karthik hails Abhishek Sharma as 'world superpower opener' after explosive T20I form

"But what is even more rewarding for someone like Abhishek Sharma is the fact that he's able to churn those runs against big opposition, big games and also bring consistency to it, which is probably the toughest aspect up until now for good T20 cricketers: how do you bring that attacking instinct out there every day, but also be willing to take risks and almost score every two or three games. And he's doing it. That's why he's rated as one of the best players in the world," he said.