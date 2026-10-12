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Dinesh Karthik hails Abhishek Sharma as 'world superpower opener' after explosive T20I form

Dinesh Karthik praised Abhishek Sharma for his consistency across conditions and against top bowling attacks, calling him a "world superpower opener" after his explosive T20I performances. Abhishek smashed 69 off 30 balls against West Indies and became the fastest batter to reach 2,000 T20I runs in terms of balls faced.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Dinesh Karthik hails Abhishek Sharma as 'world superpower opener' after explosive T20I form
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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