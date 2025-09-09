Dinesh Karthik, Harsha Bhogle Pick Their Top Run-Getter & Highest Wicket-Taker For Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: India head into the Asia Cup 2025 with high expectations, and three of the game’s most respected voices Dinesh Karthik, Harsha Bhogle, and Sunil Gavaskar have unanimously backed Shubman Gill and Varun Chakaravarthy to emerge as the standout performers in the tournament.

Shubman Gill tipped as leading run-getter

All three panelists were in complete agreement that India’s young batting sensation Shubman Gill could dominate with the bat in the continental competition. Gill’s omission from India’s T20 squad earlier this year has reportedly given him fresh motivation, and Karthik believes the Indian vice-captain will use the Asia Cup as a platform to silence critics.

“The top run-getter in the Asia Cup for me should be Shubman Gill, purely because of the form that he is in but more importantly he has a point to prove. He’s not being part of the T20 setup, he will come there hungry and determined and make sure he gets the big runs for India,” Karthik explained.

Bhogle echoed the sentiment, highlighting Gill’s ability to combine consistency with attacking cricket. According to him, Gill’s balance of temperament and shot-making makes him one of the safest bets in high-pressure tournaments. “If you’re looking at a proper batter who can bat long enough and still give you a decent strike rate, that’s why I’m going with Shubman Gill,” Bhogle said.

Gavaskar added that Gill’s smooth switch between formats has been a sign of his maturity. “Gill is a quality player. The way he batted in the recent Test series shows he’s in fabulous touch, and I expect him to carry that confidence into the Asia Cup,” Gavaskar noted.

Varun Chakaravarthy seen as top wicket-taker

On the bowling side, all three experts backed Varun Chakaravarthy to finish as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker. Despite not being in the spotlight lately, Bhogle went out on a limb, picking the mystery spinner for his ability to outfox batters.

Gavaskar emphasized Chakaravarthy’s strength in the middle overs, where his variations and control could prove decisive on slower pitches. “He’ll strangle batters in those overs. I think he’ll be the top wicket-taker this year,” Gavaskar said.

Karthik pointed to Chakaravarthy’s track record in UAE conditions, recalling his successful spells in both the IPL and ICC tournaments held in Dubai. “He’s been consistent every time he has played there. That experience makes him my choice,” Karthik added.

India tipped to lift the trophy

Beyond individual brilliance, the trio also agreed that Team India are the firm favourites to win the Asia Cup 2025. With Gill expected to pile on the runs and Chakaravarthy likely to shine with the ball, the experts believe India have the balance and depth to outclass their continental rivals.

As the countdown to the tournament begins, fans will be eager to see if Gill and Chakaravarthy can indeed live up to the faith placed in them by three of cricket’s most trusted voices.