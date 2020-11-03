हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020

Dinesh Karthik pips MS Dhoni to become wicket-keeper with most catches in IPL history

In KKR's final league game of IPL 2020 against Rajasthan, Dinesh Karthik went ahead of MS Dhoni with his 110th IPL catch as a wicket-keeper

Dinesh Karthik pips MS Dhoni to become wicket-keeper with most catches in IPL history
Image credits: Twitter/@KKRiders

While Kolkata Knight Riders’ emphatic 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their final league game on Sunday (November 1), their wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik reached a personal milestone.

Karthik overtook MS Dhoni to become the new record holder for the most number of catches in IPL history. He took his 110th catch against Rajasthan, leaving behind the legendary Dhoni, who was leading the race with 109 catches.

 In the game against Rajasthan, Karthik took three catches which included a blinder to dismiss Ben Stokes. The in-form Stokes’ catch came at a crucial juncture in the game and garnered appreciation from several fans and players.

Although, Karthik didn’t have a good day at the office with the bat- getting dismissed for a golden duck, he more than made up for it with his keeping.

Karthik’s breath-taking catch left even KKR skipper Eoin Morgan impressed.

 “DK’s catch was remarkable. When a guy takes a catch like that, it is completely his wicket, it has nothing to do with the bowling at all. It’s a keeper’s catch, keeper’s wicket,” Morgan had said after the victory.

Karthik, 35, has the chance to go ahead of Dhoni as KKR is still in the hunt for the playoffs berth with Dhoni’s CSK already out.

While Karthik and Dhoni have an edgy battle going on, they have left the rest of the competition far behind. Parthiv Patel is next on the list with 66 catches followed by Naman Ojha, who has 65 to his name.

