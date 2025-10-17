Dinesh Karthik Predicts Rohit Sharma’s Key Role in India’s 2027 World Cup: “If He Puts His Heart and Mind to It”

At 38, Rohit Sharma, former India captain and one of the most prolific ODI openers, finds himself at a crossroads. No longer leading the team in any format, the Mumbai-born star is entering the twilight of his international career. Yet, the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup looms on the horizon, and the cricketing fraternity is abuzz with speculation: can Rohit extend his legacy and play a pivotal role in India’s next 50-over campaign?

Dinesh Karthik Backs Rohit for World Cup Selection

Rohit’s former teammate Dinesh Karthik recently weighed in on the discussion, expressing confidence that Sharma could feature in India’s World Cup squad “if he puts his heart and mind to it.” Karthik, speaking on Cricbuzz, highlighted Rohit’s post-2023 World Cup resurgence:

“If you look at Rohit's stats since the 2023 World Cup — upwards of 1,000 runs at an average of 48. Rohit the batter remains extremely crucial with the 2027 World Cup coming up.”

Karthik emphasized Rohit’s ability to dominate in the Powerplay overs, stating, “When he is in form, he's absolutely poetry in motion, taking on bowlers fearlessly and setting up a solid platform for the rest of the innings.”

From 2023 Disappointment to 2024 Triumph

Rohit’s journey has been one of highs and lows. The heartbreak of the 2023 World Cup final fueled his determination, culminating in India’s 2024 Caribbean triumph. Karthik noted, “That fire is still burning, and he wants to win the 50-over World Cup. Rohit has evolved beautifully — he’s not just playing for milestones anymore but setting the tone for the team.”

Even in retirement talks, Rohit’s commitment to shaping the Indian batting order is evident. His aggressive approach and ability to anchor innings make him an indispensable figure for India’s limited-overs strategy.

RoKo in Australia: A Test of Class

With the 2025 three-ODI series in Australia approaching, Rohit and fellow senior batter Virat Kohli face a perfect testing ground. Both players enjoy batting against the Aussies — Rohit averages 57 with eight centuries against Australia, while Kohli averages 54 with a similar tally. On Australian soil, Rohit’s average climbs to 58, with four centuries, showcasing his comfort with pace and bounce.

Despite stepping away from T20Is and Tests, the 50-over format remains their domain. The upcoming ODIs will be crucial in acclimatizing to conditions in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

The Road to South Africa: India’s 2025-2026 ODI Schedule

India’s preparation for the 2027 World Cup will be rigorous. Over the next 15 months, India is set to play 27 ODIs across home and overseas tours:

Overseas Series

3 ODIs vs Australia, Oct 2025

3 ODIs vs England, July 2026

3 ODIs vs Bangladesh, Sept 2026

3 ODIs vs New Zealand, Nov 2026

Home Series

3 ODIs vs South Africa, Dec 2025

3 ODIs vs New Zealand, Jan 2026

3 ODIs vs Afghanistan, June 2026

3 ODIs vs West Indies, Sept 2026

3 ODIs vs Sri Lanka, Dec 2026

These matches will not only fine-tune Rohit and Kohli’s form but also provide Shubman Gill, India’s 50-over captain, a chance to integrate the next generation while leveraging the experience of these seasoned campaigners.