Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar included in India's squad for 2019 ICC World Cup

The hot debate around who will be India's second wicket-keeper to back up for Mahendra Singh Dhoni has finally ended as Dinesh Karthik has been named in the 15-member national squad at the expense of Rishabh Pant for the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, which is slated to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

The decision came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), along with skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri, held a meeting in Mumbai for the selection of the Indian squad for the showpiece event.

India will kickstart their campaign at the mega event against South Africa on June 5.

The full Indian squad for the 2019 ICC World Cup is as follows:

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar.