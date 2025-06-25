Dinesh Karthik Weighs In: How Team India Might Cope If Jasprit Bumrah Misses Edgbaston Test?
As India prepares for their second Test against England at Edgbaston, veteran cricketer and commentator Dinesh Karthik has offered his perspective on how the team might adapt if pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is rested.
After a taxing performance in the first Test at Headingley, the management may be considering rotation options to manage Bumrah's workload over the five-match series.
Resting Bumrah? Karthik Thinks It’s Likely
According to Karthik, the team might opt to rest Bumrah at Edgbaston to preserve him for conditions at Lord’s in the third Test. He emphasized that although Bumrah has been central to India’s bowling attack, it's crucial to manage his workload smartly, given the short turnaround between matches. “The more rest Bumrah gets, the better for him. I’d personally like to see him at Lord’s. Edgbaston might be a Test where the management takes a calculated risk,” Karthik stated during a pre-match discussion. He further added that team management, including coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill, are likely weighing Bumrah’s fitness and match-ups against England's batters before making the call.
India's Possible Bowling Strategy Without Bumrah
Karthik suggested that if Bumrah is indeed rested, India should consider fielding four frontline pace bowlers, supported by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as the sole spinner. This approach, he believes, could maintain the balance in both bowling and batting departments.
“Jadeja gives you control and batting depth. You can go with four quicks and still have a solid lower order,” Karthik observed.
Importance of Bumrah in English Conditions
Jasprit Bumrah’s role has been critical in overseas Tests, especially in England, where he’s delivered match-winning spells with reverse swing and pinpoint accuracy. In the first Test, his 5-wicket haul proved pivotal in keeping India in the game despite England's strong batting performance.
Who Could Step Up?
While replacing a world-class bowler like Jasprit Bumrah is never easy, India has a few promising options who can step up in the second Test. Whether it’s Arshdeep’s swing, Akash Deep’s consistency, or Nitish Reddy’s all-round value, the team management will need to weigh form, conditions, and balance before finalizing the XI for Edgbaston.
