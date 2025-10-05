Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has shared an emotional video tribute for Rohit Sharma, honoring his illustrious tenure as India's ODI skipper. Rohit, who has been replaced by Shubman Gill as India's new ODI captain, ahead of the upcoming three-match series against Australia, leaves behind a remarkable legacy.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Karthik, who is the current batting coach and mentor for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), lauded Rohit's tactical brilliance and ability to inspire under pressure. In the video, which has since gone viral across social media, the RCB mentor also praised Rohit's approachable demeanor.



"Rohit Sharma. Thank you so much. You were a phenomenal captain tactically astute, but most importantly, very, very friendly and got along with everyone and made them feel so comfortable. But for me, the legacy that you’ve left as a captain. In those big moments, those big matches, you taught this current team what it takes to win," said Karthik in the video.

"At times we used to take the backwards step, but you said, ‘I think we need to press forward, put more pressure on the opponent, take more risks, and you didn’t leave it to anyone else.’ I think you started it with the bat when, in the big matches, you said, ‘I’m going to go harder,’ and that required skill. You got it done and you did it consistently. In the last 3 multi-nation tournaments that we have played, India has lost just one game.

2024 T20 World Cup campaign unbeaten, Champions Trophy unbeaten. 2023, just that final. That is outstanding. And even after that you can see the after effects. Asia Cup unbeaten with a young team. That is what you’ve given this team India. You’ve left it in a better place than what it was when you started, and that’s always a great sign of a leader," he added.

The 40-year-old Karthik also wished Rohit well for his future, while highlighting his impressive record as captain.

"With the bat during your tenure as an ODI captain, you’ve averaged 52. And you’ve won 42 of the 56 matches that you’ve led. What an amazing record. All good things, as they say, must come to an end. Well, in this journey, I really hope and wish you’re very proud because all of India, when it watched you lead that team was," he said.

"It was just a very beautiful journey to have been a part of, and you achieved special things. I hope you’re very, very happy with your journey. It’s been great. It’s been one that’s pleasure-filled to watch, but most importantly, I wish all the very best to whatever you do in the future. Good luck. I know you’re still around as a player, but that captaincy journey was just unbelievable. Well done," he added.

Which Was The Last ODI Match For Rohit Sharma As India Captain? Check His Overall Captaincy Records

The last ODI match for Rohit Sharma as India captain was the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on March 9, 2025 against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India won the final by 4 wickets, chasing 252, with Rohit scoring 76 runs off 83 balls to earn Player of the Match.

This victory marked India's third Champions Trophy title and Rohit's second ICC trophy as captain, following the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma's record as India's ODI captain is remarkable, with 42 wins in 56 matches, just 12 losses. He led India to significant victories in ODI format including the 2018 and 2023 Asia Cups, and most notably, the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.