'Disappear Like Mice...', Irfan Pathan blasts Pakistan media after PAK vs ENG game in T20 World Cup 2026 in Super 8
Harry Brook’s century sends England to the semifinals while Irfan Pathan criticises Pakistan media pressure after the defeat.
- Harry Brook’s promotion to No. 3 transformed England’s campaign and secured a semifinal berth.
-
- Irfan Pathan’s remarks reignite debate over pressure and media scrutiny surrounding Pakistan cricket.
-
- Pakistan must beat Sri Lanka and rely on other results to keep semifinal hopes alive.
Trending Photos
England sealed a semifinal berth at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after Harry Brook’s match-winning century knocked Pakistan to the brink of elimination, triggering sharp criticism from former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan over the pressure created by Pakistan’s media ecosystem. With only one point from two matches, Pakistan now need a win against Sri Lanka and favourable results elsewhere to stay alive. The defeat not only tightened the Super 8 race but also sparked debate around Pakistan’s handling of pressure and England’s tactical flexibility.
Also Read: Who will replace Rinku Singh in IND vs ZIM must-win match in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8?
Irfan Pathan criticises Pakistan’s “troll media”
Reacting on social media, Irfan Pathan said Pakistan players are burdened by excessive scrutiny and online trolling. “This Pakistan team does not handle pressure well… their troll media constantly puts them under tremendous pressure. They flood timelines when India loses but disappear when their own team loses.” Pathan’s remarks highlight a recurring conversation around Pakistan cricket’s mental resilience during high-stakes tournaments.
- Pakistan have often struggled in knockout scenarios.
- External pressure and fan backlash frequently intensify after defeats.
- Mental conditioning and media handling remain critical areas for improvement.
England’s tactical masterstroke: Brook at No. 3
Harry Brook’s promotion to No. 3 proved decisive, earning widespread praise from cricket experts.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan called it “the best move of the tournament.” Mohammad Kaif noted the decision transformed England’s fortunes, while Kevin Pietersen simply labelled Brook a “freak”. Brook responded with a stunning 100 off 51 balls, guiding England from collapse to victory and confirming their semifinal spot.
Impact of the move
- Stabilised England after early wickets.
- Allowed a proactive counterattack during the middle overs.
- Showed tactical flexibility in pressure situations.
Match recap: Pakistan post 164, Brook leads England comeback
After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat and posted 164/9.
Pakistan top scorers
- Sahibzada Farhan: 63 (45)
- Fakhar Zaman: 25 (16)
- Shadab Khan: 23 (11)
England bowling highlights
- Liam Dawson: 3/24
- Jofra Archer: 2/32
- Jamie Overton: 2/26
England’s chase started disastrously when Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) reduced them to 58/4. Brook then anchored the innings with crucial partnerships alongside Sam Curran and Will Jacks to steer England home with two wickets remaining.
Pakistan’s semifinal hopes hang by a thread
Pakistan’s campaign now hinges on multiple variables.
Qualification scenario
- Must defeat Sri Lanka.
- Require favourable results involving New Zealand and Sri Lanka.
- Net run rate and weather could play decisive roles.
With England already through, the remaining semifinal spot from the group appears a tight race.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv