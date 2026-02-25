'Disappear Like Mice...', Irfan Pathan blasts Pakistan media after PAK vs ENG game in T20 World Cup 2026 in Super 8

England sealed a semifinal berth at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after Harry Brook’s match-winning century knocked Pakistan to the brink of elimination, triggering sharp criticism from former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan over the pressure created by Pakistan’s media ecosystem. With only one point from two matches, Pakistan now need a win against Sri Lanka and favourable results elsewhere to stay alive. The defeat not only tightened the Super 8 race but also sparked debate around Pakistan’s handling of pressure and England’s tactical flexibility.

Irfan Pathan criticises Pakistan’s “troll media”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Reacting on social media, Irfan Pathan said Pakistan players are burdened by excessive scrutiny and online trolling. “This Pakistan team does not handle pressure well… their troll media constantly puts them under tremendous pressure. They flood timelines when India loses but disappear when their own team loses.” Pathan’s remarks highlight a recurring conversation around Pakistan cricket’s mental resilience during high-stakes tournaments.

Pakistan have often struggled in knockout scenarios.

External pressure and fan backlash frequently intensify after defeats.

Mental conditioning and media handling remain critical areas for improvement.

England’s tactical masterstroke: Brook at No. 3

Harry Brook’s promotion to No. 3 proved decisive, earning widespread praise from cricket experts.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan called it “the best move of the tournament.” Mohammad Kaif noted the decision transformed England’s fortunes, while Kevin Pietersen simply labelled Brook a “freak”. Brook responded with a stunning 100 off 51 balls, guiding England from collapse to victory and confirming their semifinal spot.

Impact of the move

Stabilised England after early wickets.

Allowed a proactive counterattack during the middle overs.

Showed tactical flexibility in pressure situations.

Match recap: Pakistan post 164, Brook leads England comeback

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat and posted 164/9.

Pakistan top scorers

Sahibzada Farhan: 63 (45)

Fakhar Zaman: 25 (16)

Shadab Khan: 23 (11)

England bowling highlights

Liam Dawson: 3/24

Jofra Archer: 2/32

Jamie Overton: 2/26

England’s chase started disastrously when Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) reduced them to 58/4. Brook then anchored the innings with crucial partnerships alongside Sam Curran and Will Jacks to steer England home with two wickets remaining.

Pakistan’s semifinal hopes hang by a thread

Pakistan’s campaign now hinges on multiple variables.

Qualification scenario

Must defeat Sri Lanka.

Require favourable results involving New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Net run rate and weather could play decisive roles.

With England already through, the remaining semifinal spot from the group appears a tight race.