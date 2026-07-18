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  • /'Discussion...about Lord’s being his last ODI': BCCI secretary breaks silence on Rohit Sharma's ODI future amid speculation

'Discussion...about Lord’s being his last ODI': BCCI secretary breaks silence on Rohit Sharma's ODI future amid speculation

Speculation arose on social media on Thursday night that the Lord's ODI would be Rohit Sharma's last. Sources had told IANS that Rohit was unlikely to be picked for ODIs following Sunday’s match against England.

 

Published: Jul 18, 2026, 02:08 AM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 02:08 AM IST
'Discussion...about Lord’s being his last ODI': BCCI secretary breaks silence on Rohit Sharma's ODI future amid speculation
Image Credit: IANS

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