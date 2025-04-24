‘DK Anna Changed My Game’: Jitesh Sharma On His Bond & Evolution With Dinesh Karthik

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The team’s mentor and one of the franchise’s most respected veterans. Since joining RCB during last season’s mega auction for a hefty ₹11 crore, Jitesh has stepped into the finisher’s role and become a crucial part of the middle order.

A key factor in his smooth transition into the RCB setup, Jitesh revealed, has been his mentorship under Karthik—a fellow wicketkeeper-batter who has walked a similar path in both domestic and international cricket.

"I’ve finally found someone I truly connect with—someone who thinks like me, and I relate to him in every way. That person is DK Anna (Dinesh Karthik). He's been a huge reason why I feel comfortable and settled here. He’s performed in the same role for India and in the IPL, and our conversations just flow naturally. We understand each other," Jitesh said in an interview on JioHotstar’s special series.

Jitesh emphasized how rare it is to have meaningful conversations with someone who has excelled at batting in the lower middle order—a role few have mastered. “Usually, the players who succeed at No. 6 play for dominant teams like the Chennai Super Kings. But now, I get daily access to DK, who has not only been in my shoes but also knows what it takes to succeed.”

Even though Jitesh had some freedom in his previous IPL franchise, the exposure and growth he’s experienced at RCB have been significant. His stats—101 runs from eight matches this season—might seem modest, but they don't fully reflect the impact he’s made in critical moments and the technical progress he’s undergone under Karthik’s mentorship.

One of the biggest shifts has been Karthik’s influence on Jitesh’s technique and mindset.

“DK has pushed me out of my comfort zone. I’ve always had certain shots in my game, but I lacked the confidence to use them because previous coaches preferred a textbook approach. My strength has always been hitting in the ‘V’, but DK encouraged me to explore more and use my natural hand movements.”

Jitesh, always eager to learn, appreciates the chance to grow under someone who understands his game so well.

“My mentality is simple—if there’s a chance to improve, why not take it? DK believed in my ability, and that has made me believe in it too. It’s still early, but I’m evolving—and this is just the beginning.”