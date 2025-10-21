DLS Controversy Rocks India vs Australia 1st ODI 2025: Aakash Chopra Calls It ‘Injustice’

The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, cricket’s rain-affected match calculator, faced intense scrutiny after the first ODI between India and Australia at Perth. India’s batting innings, reduced from 50 to 26 overs due to multiple rain interruptions, became the center of a heated debate when Australia were set a revised target of just 131. Former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra did not hold back in his criticism, calling the recalculated target “an injustice.”

India’s Rain-Hit Innings: 136 in 26 Overs

India, sent into bat in challenging conditions, fought hard to post 136/9 in a truncated 26-over innings. Despite the rain interruptions, the team displayed resilience, with the batters adjusting to changing conditions and trying to maximize every over. However, the DLS method came under fire for allegedly failing to account for India’s performance accurately.

Chopra highlighted the unfairness, stating:

"India had made 136 but the target was down to 130? It's an injustice. When the match began, it was a 50-over game. But progressively, overs were reduced, making it difficult for India to adapt."

According to him, the DLS system penalized India for losing wickets while adjusting the target, putting the team at a disadvantageous position despite scoring competitively.

The Advantage Shift: Australia Knows the Target

One of Chopra’s main criticisms was the inherent advantage for the team batting second under DLS calculations. While India faced uncertainty due to rain interruptions, Australia were able to plan their innings knowing both the overs and revised target.

"If we look at Australia, Josh Hazlewood bowled seven overs, Mitchell Starc six. India could manage only one bowler for six overs. Australia also knew how many overs each Indian bowler would bowl. This gives the chasing side a clear advantage," Chopra explained.

This insight points to a structural flaw in DLS where the batting-first team bears the brunt of reduced overs, often ending up defending a target that seems lower than it should be based on the innings played.

Calls for Reform: Rewarding the Team Batting First

Chopra suggested that the DLS method needs rethinking to make it fairer for the team batting first.

"They should have rewarded India. If India made 136, the target should have been around 145 or 147. The system is clearly against teams batting first. Something needs to change," he added.

The controversy has sparked broader discussions among cricket analysts and fans alike, with many questioning the effectiveness of DLS in modern limited-overs cricket, especially in matches affected by multiple stoppages.

Match Outcome: Australia Clinches Comfortable Win

Despite India’s valiant effort, Australia chased down the revised target of 131 with 4.5 overs to spare, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. While the chase seemed straightforward, critics argue that the DLS-adjusted target did not reflect the effort and context of India’s innings, effectively giving Australia a statistical advantage.

The match has reignited debates about DLS and its impact on fairness in rain-affected games, with former players and commentators calling for a reassessment of the method to ensure teams batting first are not unfairly penalized.