DMRC Extends Metro Timings, Will Run 76 Extra Trains For Delhi Capitals’ Home IPL Matches

As the high-voltage IPL 2025 clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians approaches, the city of Delhi is gearing up to manage the massive footfall. From extended metro services to traffic advisories and on-field expectations, it’s all systems go in the national capital.

DMRC Extends Metro Services on Match Days

To cater to the influx of spectators during matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a special arrangement. On match days April 13, 16, 27, 29, and May 11 Delhi Metro will operate 76 additional train trips.

The move comes with an extension of last train timings by 1–2 hours across all lines. This will not only help fans return home comfortably after late-night matches but will also decongest the metro for regular commuters.

“In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at nearby Metro stations after the match, Delhi Metro will be performing extra trips to ensure smooth passenger dispersal,” said DMRC via its official social media handle on April 11.

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory for April 13 Match

Ahead of the high-stakes match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on April 13, the Delhi Police has released a traffic advisory. With the game set to begin at 7:00 PM and conclude by 11:30 PM, large crowds are expected to gather around the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, especially between 5:30 PM and midnight.

Traffic congestion is anticipated in areas surrounding the stadium, and spectators are encouraged to use public transport — particularly the metro — to avoid delays and bottlenecks.

Delhi Capitals Aim to Extend Dream Run

On the field, Delhi Capitals are flying high. Unbeaten in four matches, Axar Patel’s side leads the IPL 2025 points table with confidence. After dominant performances in Visakhapatnam, Chennai, and Bengaluru, DC are returning to a ground that has recently become a batter’s paradise.

With Jake Fraser-McGurk in menacing form and the team collectively scoring just shy of 10 runs per over, DC are primed for another run-fest.

Mumbai Indians Look to Bounce Back

Though Mumbai Indians (MI) are currently bottom of the table, they are far from pushovers. Two of their four losses have come in close encounters, missing victory by a couple of hits. With Rohit Sharma in form, Jasprit Bumrah delivering consistently, and the middle-order finding rhythm, MI are still very much in the hunt.

The previous encounter between DC and MI at this very venue turned out to be a high-scoring thriller. DC piled on 257, powered by Fraser-McGurk’s 84 off 27, but MI came tantalisingly close losing by just 10 runs.

Expect Another Run-Fest at Delhi’s Batting Paradise

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium, rejuvenated ahead of IPL 2024, has been a haven for batters. Add the short boundaries and a flat surface, and it’s no surprise that the last match here produced over 500 runs. Given Delhi’s attacking lineup and Mumbai’s explosive potential, fans could witness yet another record-challenging aggregate.