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'Do some soul-searching': BCCI breaks silence on brutal series losses in England and Ireland

The Board of Control for Cricket in India convened a review meeting in Mumbai on Thursday following a disastrous summer tour of the United Kingdom where the national side suffered eight losses across nine white-ball fixtures in June and July. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 07:29 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 07:29 AM IST
'Do some soul-searching': BCCI breaks silence on brutal series losses in England and Ireland
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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