/'Do some soul-searching': BCCI breaks silence on brutal series losses in England and Ireland

Future Tours Programme Adjustments

To mitigate these concerns moving forward, the board intends to lobby for scheduling adjustments within future Future Tours Programmes. Saikia concluded, 'The only challenges which we are facing is that there are too many matches in the year, and that is why in the next FTP, we will do certain things, we will take certain measures. We have instructed our FTP person, who we will be meeting very soon in various international forums, that our FTP should be scheduled in such a way that there is proper rest for the players as well as some kind of acclimatisation or some kind of friendly matches before any major series in SENA countries.'