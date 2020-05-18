Do something for your failed nation, leave Kashmir alone: Suresh Raina slams Shahid Afridi

Out-of-favour batsman Suresh Raina has joined the bandwagon of Indian cricketers lashing out at former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi over his recent controversial comments on Kashmir.

Recently, Afridi had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of committing religious atrocities in India in a video which is going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Afridi also took to his official Twitter handle on Friday and wrote, "It does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris..just a right heart at the right place.

#SaveKashmir."

Indirectly taking a jibe at Afridi, Raina asked the former Pakistan skipper to do something for his failed nation and leave Kashmir alone.



"Gosh! What all a person must do to remain relevant! Even more so for a nation that is living on alms. So, better do something for your failed nation and leave Kashmir alone," Raina wrote on Twitter.

He further said that Kashmir will always remain an inalienable part of India.

"I am a proud Kashmiri and it is and will always remain an inalienable part of India. Jai Hind!" Raina added.

Gosh! What all a person must do to remain relevant! Even more so for a nation that is living on alms. So, better do something for your failed nation and leave #Kashmir alone. I am a proud Kashmiri and it is and will always remain an inalienable part of India. Jai Hind! — Suresh Raina(@ImRaina) May 17, 2020

Earlier, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, former batsman Gautam Gambhir all took to social media and lashed out at Afridi for his recent remarks on PM Modi and Kashmir.

Yuvraj and Harbhajan had recently came under fire following their appeal to donate funds to the Shahid Afridi Foundation in its fight against novel coronavirus.

Reflecting on the same, Yuvraj said that he had made an appeal for the sake of humanity, but after listening to Afridi's comments he has decided to never do it again.

"Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon'b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again," Yuvraj tweeted.

Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again. Jai Hind — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 17, 2020

Harbhajan, on the other hand, had said that he feels terrible that he considered Afridi as his friend.

"I feel terrible that I even called him a friend. He is not a worthy human being who can be called a friend. I am done with calling Afridi a friend," Harbhajan told PTI.

Gambhir, on the other hand, described the former Pakistan all-rounder as a joker who can only spew venom against India.

"Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?" said Gambhir in a tweet on Sunday.