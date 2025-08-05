"Do You Think Jawans Complain?" – Sunil Gavaskar Slams Gautam Gambhir’s Workload Policy After Moahmmed Siraj’s Heroics at The Oval

In a breathtaking climax to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, India edged past England by six runs at The Oval, leveling the five-match Test series 2-2. The star of the show was none other than Mohammed Siraj, whose relentless bowling display over the series culminated in a five-wicket haul that rattled England on the final day. However, while India celebrated a memorable comeback, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reignited the ongoing debate around workload management in Indian cricket, launching a fiery critique at head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Siraj's Grit vs Gambhir’s Rotation Policy

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was rested ahead of the fifth Test, with Gambhir citing workload management as the rationale. But Siraj, who toiled through all five Tests, bowling a staggering 185.3 overs and claiming 23 wickets, became the embodiment of endurance. His consistency and fiery spells didn’t just seal India’s series-saving win — they also drew sharp praise from Gavaskar, who used the moment to attack the narrative surrounding modern player rotation.

“Siraj bowled his heart out and debunked forever this business of workload,” Gavaskar told India Today. “I hope the word ‘workload’ goes out of the Indian cricket dictionary.”

‘Do You Think Jawans Complain?’ – Gavaskar’s Explosive Analogy

Gavaskar, known for his blunt assessments, didn’t hold back when targeting what he sees as excessive caution in player management. Drawing a passionate comparison with soldiers serving at the borders, the former India skipper said:

“You are playing for your country. You’ve got to forget the aches and pains. Do you think jawans complain about the cold or discomfort? They give their lives. Players should give their very best.”

His comments were a direct shot at what he believes is a softening of mindset, driven by analytics and conditioning staff in modern cricket. While Gavaskar acknowledged that injuries are real — clarifying that Bumrah’s absence was due to a previous back injury — he insisted that the broader concept of preventative resting must be challenged.

Rishabh Pant: A Case of Courage Under Fire

Citing another example of courage, Gavaskar lauded Rishabh Pant, who, despite a fractured foot, batted in the fourth Test and scored a vital fifty. The knock helped India salvage a draw and set up the series decider.

“Pant batted with a fracture. That is the spirit we want to see. Not excuses,” Gavaskar remarked.

Mohammed Siraj: The Warrior India Needed

Siraj’s stats alone tell a powerful story — 185.3 overs bowled, 23 wickets taken, two five-fors, and unmatched intensity. His spell in the second innings at The Oval was the defining moment of the match as he rattled England’s middle-order to defend 374 runs.

With England needing 61 runs and India three wickets away from a win on the final morning, it was Siraj’s fiery spell that turned the game. His trademark celebration — kissing the badge and pointing to the sky — captured the emotion of a warrior who had given everything.

“I believed in myself, and the team believed in me,” said Siraj, whose phone wallpaper reportedly reads: "Believe."

Gavaskar Clarifies: Bumrah’s Case Different

While Gavaskar’s criticism stirred headlines, he was careful to draw a distinction between injury and rest.

“Bumrah’s situation was due to a serious injury. When fit, he gave everything and took two five-wicket hauls. Let’s not forget his class,” he noted.

The BCCI had restricted Bumrah to three Tests during the series following his recovery from a back injury earlier this year.