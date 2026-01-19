Indian captain Rohit Sharma is facing a wave of scrutiny following a highly disappointing performance in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand. The veteran opener managed only 61 runs across three innings, a slump that coincided with India’s 1-2 series defeat after a 42 run loss in the Indore decider.

A Series to Forget for the Captain

Rohit Sharma’s struggle for consistency was evident throughout the assignment, where he recorded scores of 26, 24, and 11. The criticism intensified after the third ODI in Indore, where Sharma was dismissed cheaply at a moment when the Indian chase required a substantial contribution from the top order. Despite entering the series in what was considered sensational form, the 38 year old failed to provide the explosive starts that have defined his career.

Simon Doull’s Assessment

Former New Zealand cricketer and prominent commentator Simon Doull has weighed in on the situation, questioning whether the 2027 ODI World Cup remains a realistic target for the Indian skipper. Doull suggests that the physical and mental demands of the sport may make the tournament in South Africa a bridge too far for Sharma.

“I feel with Rohit, he’s always had something to chase, in terms of a goal in mind, whether it be a T20 World Cup or a 50-over World Cup. I just wonder, that 2027 World Cup in South Africa, is that too far away? Does he still have that real hunger?” Doull stated during a broadcast on Star Sports.

The Impact of a T20-Heavy Schedule

Doull further noted that the current cricketing calendar, which is heavily focused on the shortest format of the game, might be working against Rohit’s ability to maintain his ODI rhythm.

“The last little while, and even coming up over the next few weeks, we’re building towards a T20 World Cup. So there has been very little one-day cricket over the past four months and there will be very little in the next three or four months as well. When you’re only playing one format, you don’t get a huge number of opportunities,” Doull added.

What Lies Ahead for Rohit

The road back to ODI form will be a long one for the Indian captain. With the team now pivoting toward T20 World Cup preparations, India is not scheduled to play another One Day International until July 14, when they begin a series against England. In the interim, Rohit Sharma's next major competitive assignment is expected to be IPL 2026. Whether he can reignite the "hunger" Doull spoke of during this hiatus will be a primary storyline for Indian cricket fans heading into the second half of the year.