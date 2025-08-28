‘Does It Mean Other Indian Players Can Also Go To Play In Other leagues?': Aakash Chopra Raises Big Question After R Ashwin’s IPL Retirement

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, August 27. Ashwin, who started his IPL career with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), ended his journey in the cash-rich league with the same franchise.

Apart from CSK, Ashwin also played for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, and captained Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

The 38-year-old Ashwin ended his IPL career as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the league with 187 in 221 games at an economy rate of 7.2. He also scored 833 runs with the bat in the IPL at a strike rate of 118, including hitting a fifty.

Ravichandran Ashwin's Statement On His IPL Retirement

While announcing his IPL retirement, Ashwin mentioned that he would be exploring playing in franchise T20 leagues across the globe.

They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," said Ashwin in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday

"Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me," he added.

Aakash Chopra Reacts To R Ashwin's IPL Retirement

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has raised questions about the broader implications of Ravichandran Ashwin’s sudden retirement from the Indian Premier League.

A day after Ashwin's IPL retirement, reports emerged from England that Ashwin might be part of The Hundred competition next year and the former cricketer has asked whether the move made by CSK spinner could pave the way for other Indian cricketers to participate in overseas T20 leagues.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has said goodbye to the IPL as well, and he is now saying that he will go play the different leagues across the globe. He is charting a new course. His IPL career has been terrific, but all good stories come to an end, and his story ends here. Does it mean other Indian players can also go to play in other leagues?" said Chopra on his YouTube channel on Thursday.

"Wherever he puts his name, he is going to get picked, and he will do very well. Indian players aren’t allowed to play in the other leagues to save the novelty of the IPL. If you have to go and play elsewhere, you have to retire not just from international cricket, but also from the IPL, and that’s a slightly big caveat. You can go and play somewhere else only if you say tata bye-bye to IPL money," he added.



Before Ashwin, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik had announced his IPL retirement after the 2024 season and went on to feature in the SA20 for Paarl Royals. Chopra also believed that Ashwin is carving out a unique journey and that his illustrious IPL career should be lauded.

"There are very few players like that. Ravichandran Ashwin is doing something incredibly different. He is writing a different story as he is leaving despite having a Rs 9.75 crore IPL contract. Everyone cannot do that," he said.

"If someone is bought for less money, no one buys him outside either. If someone is getting good money here, why would he leave? Ashwin is charting a new course, and currently too many Indian players will not be a part of this course with him. Let’s celebrate Ravichandran Ashwin. He has done incredible things with a clean action in a tough format for finger spinners. Constantly outthinking the batter - it seems like he hasn’t bowled two similar balls," he added.

Notably, the BCCI doesn't allow any current player in Indian international or domestic cricket to play overseas T20 leagues. After his IPL and India retirement, Ashwin is now eligible to play in the BBL in Australia, the SA20 in South Africa, The ILT20 in the UAE, the Hundred in England and the CPL in the West Indies.