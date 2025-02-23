'Does It Run In The Family?' Ravi Shastri’s Cheeky Dig At Inzamam-ul-Haq After Imam-ul-Haq’s Run-Out

IND vs PAK CT 2025: The high-stakes India vs Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 delivered not just intense cricket but also a moment of unexpected humor, courtesy of a comical run-out and a cheeky exchange between Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram in the commentary box.

During the match at the Dubai International Stadium, Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq fell victim to a direct-hit run-out, bringing back memories of his uncle Inzamam-ul-Haq’s infamous struggles between the wickets. Imam, attempting a risky single off Kuldeep Yadav, was caught short by Axar Patel’s sharp throw. The left-hander, having managed just 10 off 25 balls, barely waited for the third umpire’s decision before heading back in disappointment.

As the big screen replayed the run-out, Ravi Shastri seized the opportunity to poke fun at Akram. Turning to the former Pakistan great, Shastri cheekily asked, "Does it run in the family?", a clear reference to Inzamam’s long history of bizarre dismissals. The remark left Akram in stitches, as he grinned and acknowledged the resemblance.

For cricket fans, Inzamam’s run-out history remains legendary. The former Pakistan captain was run out 40 times in international cricket, often in comical and unexpected ways. While he was known for his elegant stroke play, his running between the wickets was anything but graceful. Now, it seems, Imam might be following in his uncle’s footsteps—at least in this regard.

The banter between Shastri and Akram quickly went viral on social media, with fans sharing clips of Inzamam’s most memorable run-outs while drawing parallels to Imam’s latest blunder. In a tense Indo-Pak encounter, this light-hearted moment reminded fans that cricket, despite its intensity, never loses its sense of humor.

Pakistan's Dissapointing Innings So Far

Pakistan suffered a mini-collapse in their Champions Trophy 2025 clash against India as they lost quick wickets, slipping to 167/5 in 37 overs at the Dubai International Stadium. Just when Pakistan looked to rebuild, Tayyab Tahir was bowled by a brilliant delivery. Attempting a delicate dab to third-man, Tahir misjudged a good-length ball that turned away slightly, beating his bat and crashing into the off-stump. His dismissal further dented Pakistan’s momentum, leaving them struggling against India’s disciplined bowling attack.

With the innings at a delicate stage, Khushdil Shah has now joined Mohammad Rizwan at the crease. Pakistan will hope their lower middle order can stabilize the innings and post a competitive total. However, with India’s bowlers in fine rhythm, the pressure is firmly on Pakistan to avoid further damage.