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'Doesn’t happen by accident': RCB coach Rangarajan hails Smriti Mandhana’s historic record

RCB coach Malolan Rangarajan praised Smriti Mandhana after her historic record-breaking achievement in international cricket. He credited her success to her "relentless discipline" and unwavering standards over the years.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 06:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
'Doesn’t happen by accident': RCB coach Rangarajan hails Smriti Mandhana’s historic record
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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