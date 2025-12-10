Advertisement
NewsCricket
HARDIK PANDYA

'Doesn’t Matter What Hardik Wants, It’s About What...': Hardik Pandya Drops Ultimate Team-Man Statement

Pandya bowled just two overs in the contest as the rest of India’s bowling attack ran through the South African lineup. 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 12:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • When asked about missing out on bowling with the new ball, the Mumbai Indians skipper made his stance clear.
  • Making his comeback to international cricket after recovering from a quadriceps injury, Pandya produced a decisive knock.
'Doesn’t Matter What Hardik Wants, It’s About What...': Hardik Pandya Drops Ultimate Team-Man Statement Credits - Twitter

India’s premier all rounder Hardik Pandya delivered a match winning performance in the opening T20I against South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Pandya remained unbeaten on a half century, picked up a wicket and was duly named Player of the Match as India registered a comprehensive victory.

Pandya explains why he did not bowl in the powerplay

Addressing his role with the ball, Pandya spoke about not being used during the powerplay overs. The pace bowling all rounder was introduced only in the eighth over, during which he dismissed South Africa’s key batter David Miller. This decision stood out as Pandya had regularly opened the bowling in India’s previous assignment during the Asia Cup 2025 alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

ALSO READ - Shubman Gill Shares Injury Update After Missing Tests And ODIs Says, 'I Had Kind Of...'

India’s bowlers decimate South Africa

Pandya bowled just two overs in the contest as the rest of India’s bowling attack ran through the South African lineup. Arshdeep Singh finished with figures of 2 for 14, Varun Chakaravarthy picked up 2 for 19, Jasprit Bumrah returned 2 for 17, Axar Patel claimed 2 for 7 and Shivam Dube chipped in with 1 for 1. South Africa were bowled out for 74, which is their lowest total ever in T20 international cricket.

When asked about missing out on bowling with the new ball, the Mumbai Indians skipper made his stance clear, stating that the team’s needs outweigh any individual preference.

“As a cricketer, I have never been fussy about what roles I have in the game. I have always been motivated to make sure that it doesn't matter what Hardik Pandya wants, it is about what India wants. The mindset helps me. I have always tried to put my team first. That is my biggest USP and that is what has helped me,” said Hardik Pandya in the post match press conference.

Return from injury and impact with the bat

Making his comeback to international cricket after recovering from a quadriceps injury, Pandya produced a decisive knock with the bat. He struck six fours and four sixes to power India to a strong total of 175 for 6 in the series opener.

Explaining his batting approach, Pandya said, “I had to back my shots. I realised the wicket had a bit of spice. I had to be a bit gutsy. It was more about timing the ball, not breaking the ball. I was very satisfied with the way I was batting.”

Pandya reflects on rehabilitation journey

Pandya had earlier missed India’s tour of Australia and the ODI series against South Africa after suffering a left quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup in September. He opened up about the lengthy rehabilitation phase and the time spent at the National Cricket Academy.

“The last six-seven months have been great from my fitness point of view. These last 50 days, being away from loved ones, being at NCA, making sure that all these things are covered. It was satisfying when you come here, the results come like this.”

India and South Africa will now face off in the second T20I of the series on December 11 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

