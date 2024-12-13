'Doesn’t Matter Who’s Bowling,' Says Confident Shubman Gill Ahead Of Gabba Test Against Australia

As India gears up for the third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Brisbane's Gabba, opener Shubman Gill shared his thoughts on the nostalgic return to the venue and India's preparation. With the series locked at 1-1, the stakes are high for both teams.

A Nostalgic Return to the Gabba

Gill, who played a memorable knock of 91 in the second innings during India’s historic chase of 328 in 2021, expressed nostalgia about returning to the venue. “It felt very nostalgic when we came back here. The memories from 2021 are still fresh,” said Gill during the pre-match press conference. The young batter has since cemented his place in the Indian lineup, now batting regularly at the number three position.

Regarding the pitch conditions, Gill commented, “The wicket looks good, but we’ll only know for sure once we play on it.” He further added that Australian tracks are generally favorable for batting, especially during specific periods of the game.

“There’s a phase between the 30th and 35th overs until the second new ball where batting gets easier,” he observed.

Challenges with the Pink Ball

Reflecting on the pink-ball dynamics, Gill acknowledged the difficulties it presents. “The pink ball is harder and behaves differently. Playing at night adds to the challenge as it’s tougher to gauge the seam and hand position,” he explained. India suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, and Gill attributed part of the struggle to these dynamics.

Focus on Mental Fitness and Intensity

Gill emphasized the importance of mental toughness in Australia. “The intensity and mental fitness required here make it challenging. Conditions are tough, but this generation doesn’t fear the bowler; we just focus on the ball,” he stated confidently.

Having faced the same core Australian bowlers over the years, Gill believes both teams know each other well. “Their Test side hasn’t changed much in the last 5-6 years. It’s more about mental tactics now than skills,” he said.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins hinted at employing short-ball strategies in Brisbane, but Gill remained unfazed. “They got one tail-ender and another lower-middle-order batter out with short balls in Adelaide. I’m not sure what success he’s referring to,” Gill quipped.

When asked about skipper Rohit Sharma skipping the optional training session, Gill clarified, “It was an optional session, and he has already practiced a lot.” India is likely to make changes to their XI, with Akash Deep replacing Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar coming in for Ravichandran Ashwin.

Looking Ahead to the Gabba Test

Gill concluded by expressing confidence in the team’s ability to perform better in a traditional day Test. “We are more comfortable with the red ball, and I feel we can fare much better at the Gabba,” he said, setting the stage for an exciting contest.

India will look to reclaim their dominance at the Gabba and take a vital 2-1 lead in this high-stakes five-match series.