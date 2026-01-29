Veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has issued a blunt assessment of the ongoing standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC). Speaking on the potential withdrawal of Pakistan from the 2026 T20 World Cup, Rahane expressed total skepticism regarding the validity of the PCB's threats.

Rahane’s Verdict on the Standoff

The uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s participation continues as PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi recently announced that a final determination would be made by their government, with an official decision expected by next week. However, Rahane remains unconvinced that the board will follow through on its ultimatum.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“I don’t think they will do it. They don’t have the guts,” Rahane stated during a conversation on Cricbuzz.

The PCB initially involved itself in the dispute between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), asserting that they would boycott the global event if Bangladesh were excluded. Naqvi has since accused the ICC of maintaining "double standards" following the BCB's ouster, repeatedly using the threat of non-participation as leverage.

Potential Sanctions and Contingency Plans

A withdrawal could trigger severe repercussions for Pakistan cricket. A report by The Indian Express suggests that the ICC is prepared to impose significant sanctions, which could include a ban from participating in future Asia Cup tournaments.

Furthermore, a report from the Hindustan Times indicates that the global governing body has a contingency plan in place. If Pakistan exits the tournament, the ICC could potentially recall Bangladesh to take their place. In this scenario, Bangladesh would likely play their scheduled fixtures in Sri Lanka, mirroring the "hybrid model" itinerary originally set for Pakistan.

Squad Selection Amidst Uncertainty

Despite the public threats of a boycott, the PCB has already finalized and announced its 15 member squad for the tournament. The selection process involved several high profile omissions, with Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Haris all being snubbed. Conversely, Babar Azam has returned to the squad despite a challenging debut season in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), and Usman Tariq.

Whether the "Men in Green" will actually take the field on February 7 remains the most debated question in the lead up to the World Cup.