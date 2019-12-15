Dog interrupts play during 1st India vs West Indies ODI--Watch

A street dog on Sunday caused a slight halt in the play during the opening One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between India and West Indies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The incident took place before the start of the 27th over when the black dog entered the ground and took a stroll inside, drawing a huge cheer from the spectators and intervening the play for a minute or two.

While one of the ground staff chased the dog around the park, Shimron Hetmyer too tried to catch him but the dog evaded him too. After running around the boundary ropes for a while, the dog eventually made his way out of the ground before the play was re-started.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and asked India to bat first.

The Men in Blue made a worst possible start as they lost opener KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli cheaply for six and four runs, respectively. However, opener Rohit Sharma stitched a crucial half-century stand with Shreyas Iyer to steady India's innings before the former was caught for 36.

Subsequently, Shreyas Iyer (70) and Rishabh Pant (71) not only brought up half-century each but also stitched a huge 114-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take the Men in Blue close to the 200-run mark.

Kedhar Jadav too chipped in with 40 runs as India eventually posted a 289-run target for the West Indies in their stipulated 50 overs.