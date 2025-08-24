‘Don’t Be Scared’: Lungi Ngidi Urges Bowlers To Play Fearlessly After Stunning 5-Wicket Haul Downs Australia

AUS vs SA 3rd ODI: South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi produced a sensational performance in the second ODI against Australia at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in MacKay on Friday, August 22. Defending a target of 278, the 29-year-old pacer delivered a match-winning spell, finishing with figures of 5 for 42 in 8.4 overs.

Ngidi first struck by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne, who was looking to stabilize the innings after early setbacks. From there, he ripped through Australia’s lower order, ensuring the hosts were bowled out and South Africa cruised to an 84-run victory.

Series Secured For South Africa

The win not only sealed the second ODI but also handed South Africa the series win with one match still left to play. The result further strengthened the Proteas’ dominance over Australia in white-ball cricket, coming just a few months after Ngidi had played a starring role in South Africa’s WTC 2025 triumph over the same opponents.

Lungi Ngidi On “Brand Of Cricket”

Following the emphatic win, Ngidi shared his thoughts in an interview with the ICC. The fast bowler highlighted the importance of playing with freedom and sticking to South Africa’s style of cricket, which has brought them consistent success.

“The most important thing is how we played. Are we playing our brand of cricket? Are we playing the way we want to play? When we lose and we're not playing our way or with the freedom that the coach has given us, then it's a problem. But when we execute and we play the way we want to play, that's the beautiful thing,” Ngidi said.

Freedom For Bowlers

Ngidi also stressed on giving bowlers the liberty to set their own fields and trust their instincts. “It's pretty much about giving you the freedom to bowl what you want to bowl. We've been playing international cricket for a couple of years now, so we kind of know what we're good at and what we need to do. Set your field and bowl what you want to bowl according to whatever you see in front of you. Play the conditions in front of you and don't be scared to try things,” he added.

Dead Rubber Awaits In MacKay

With the series already in the bag, South Africa will head into the third and final ODI on Sunday, August 24 at the same venue in MacKay with confidence high. For Ngidi and his teammates, the match presents another opportunity to fine-tune their approach ahead of upcoming challenges, while Australia will be playing for pride.