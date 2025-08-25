‘Don’t Change What’s Working’: Ravichandran Ashwin Raises Concerns Over Bronco Test Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned the introduction of the Bronco Test into Team India’s training protocols ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. The veteran cricketer stressed that abrupt shifts in fitness assessments, especially with new trainers, could disrupt continuity and even increase the risk of injuries.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin said, “There is no need to change something that is working. If a system is already delivering results, any change must be gradual and discussed thoroughly.”

Call for Continuity in Training

Ashwin highlighted the importance of a structured handover when new trainers take over. He suggested that incoming coaches should work alongside their predecessors for at least six months to ensure consistency in players’ physical regimes. Drawing from his own struggles between 2017 and 2019, Ashwin noted how frequent changes in training strategies forced players to constantly adapt, leading to added stress on their bodies.

What Is the Bronco Test?

The Bronco Test, a demanding cardiovascular assessment often used in rugby and football, requires players to complete five continuous shuttle runs of 20m, 40m, and 60m, covering 1,200 meters, within six minutes. It was recently introduced at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence under new strength coach Adrian le Roux. This test joins existing benchmarks such as the Yo-Yo test and the 2 km time trial.

Focus on Player Welfare

Ashwin reiterated that while raising fitness standards is important, player welfare should remain the priority. He cautioned that making sweeping changes without considering long-term implications could backfire during crucial tournaments like the Asia Cup. “Fitness benchmarks should evolve, but not at the cost of players’ health and consistency,” he warned.