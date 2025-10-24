“Don’t Get Desperate”: Irfan Pathan’s Advice to Virat Kohli After Rare Back-to-Back Ducks

India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli has recently faced a rare slump, registering two consecutive ducks in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has stepped forward with words of encouragement, urging Kohli to remain patient, trust his game, and avoid desperation at the crease.

Kohli’s Struggles Against Australia

In the second ODI, Kohli was trapped leg-before by Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett, who brilliantly mixed outswingers and inswingers to outfox the Indian captain. After setting him up with outswing deliveries, Bartlett brought one sharply back in to strike Kohli on the pads, ending his innings without scoring.

Kohli’s early dismissal compounded India’s woes, leaving fans and pundits concerned about the star batter’s form. This rare back-to-back failure in the ODI format has sparked conversations on social media, questioning whether the pressure of expectations has begun affecting Kohli’s game.

Irfan Pathan’s Expert Analysis

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan provided a detailed breakdown of Kohli’s situation. “Virat Kohli, two ducks in two matches, we have not seen it before. It could be due to pressure, rustiness, and other factors. Whatever chatter is ongoing, these two players—Rohit and Virat—mustn’t get affected by it,” Pathan explained.

He emphasized the importance of enjoying the game, even amid struggles. “Virat would want to get that single and get off strike, but he should not get desperate. He has to enjoy his batting. ODI is his favourite format. If he does that, he will get more time at the crease, and runs will come naturally.”

Pathan’s insights underline the mental aspect of cricket at the highest level, stressing that patience, rhythm, and persistence are key for a player of Kohli’s calibre.

Rohit Sharma Leads from the Front

While Kohli struggled, Rohit Sharma showcased a masterclass innings, scoring 73 off 97 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes. Pathan highlighted Rohit’s resilience: “Even though he struggled, this knock would give him more satisfaction than anything else. He was prepared for that struggle and showcased his fitness while surviving a run-out attempt.”

The partnership between Rohit and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (61 in 77 balls) helped India recover from early setbacks, putting on a crucial 118-run stand. Axar Patel’s 44 off 41 balls further stabilized the innings before Adam Zampa’s four-wicket haul restricted India to 264/9.

Australia’s Clinical Chase

Australia, leading the series 1-0, began their run chase cautiously but steadily. Wickets of Matt Short (74 in 78 balls), Cooper Connolly (61* in 53 balls), and Mitchell Owen (36 in 23 balls) ensured Australia stayed ahead, ultimately securing a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series. Zampa’s performance earned him the Player of the Match award for his four-wicket haul.

Pathan also praised Josh Hazlewood’s disciplined bowling spell of 10 overs for 29 runs, calling it one of the unluckiest performances he has witnessed despite going wicketless.