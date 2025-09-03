’Don’t Know Why He Reacted That Way’: Prasidh Krishna Reflects On Joe Root Row After Match-Winning Spell

The recently concluded fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval had no shortage of drama. Still, one of the most talked-about moments came during a tense exchange between India’s Prasidh Krishna and England’s Joe Root. The fast bowler has now shared his side of the story, clarifying what really unfolded in the middle.

The Incident

On Day 2, Root and Krishna found themselves at the center of an unexpected verbal spat. Krishna, who had just delivered a probing spell, casually told the former England captain, “You’re looking in great shape.” What was meant as a light-hearted remark quickly turned sour, with Root reacting angrily. The two exchanged heated words, and from the outside, it appeared as though the bowler had provoked the batter.

Prasidh Krishna has broken his silence on the on-field spat with former England captain Joe Root during the fifth Test at The Oval. Reflecting on the incident in a chat with ESPNcricinfo, the Indian pacer said,

“I don’t know why Rooty reacted that way. I just said, ‘you’re looking in great shape,’ and suddenly it turned into a lot of abuse and all of that.”

After India sealed a dramatic six-run victory, Prasidh approached Root to clear the air. What followed was a far calmer exchange.

“I went and spoke to most of them – including Root. I asked him what happened. He said, ‘I thought you abused me.’ I said, ‘No,’ and he replied, ‘I just wanted to get myself going as well, so I had to pump myself up.’”

The fast bowler said he admired Root’s intensity, calling it a valuable lesson for younger players.

“That’s what I love about the sport – you’re out there to fight, to win battles. Sometimes, it takes more than just skill; it takes mental grit. To see a legend like him putting it all out there for his team, that’s something everyone can learn from.”

Prasidh also spoke about the physical and mental toll of the Test.

“Physically, it took a lot out of me. It took me about a week to get over it. Then I played a few games in the Maharaja Trophy, which felt good – being back with my statemates, chatting with youngsters, and just enjoying cricket again.”

The pacer has since returned to full training in Bengaluru and cleared his fitness assessments.

“This morning when I woke up, I felt really good – like, ‘Okay, I’m ready to go play some more cricket now.’”

Performance Amid Pressure

Despite the brief flashpoint, Krishna emerged as one of India’s heroes at The Oval. The lanky seamer claimed eight wickets in the match, playing a decisive role in India’s thrilling six-run win over England to seal the series.