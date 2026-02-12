'Don’t Know Why': Namibia captain frustrated over lack of training under lights ahead of India match

Namibia are set to face India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Still, Erasmus said the team missed a valuable opportunity to prepare under lights, a condition they rarely experience at home due to limited infrastructure.

“We haven't got any lights in Namibia. Infrastructure-wise, it's probably our biggest challenge. So yeah, it's not a casual thing,” Erasmus explained. He added that apart from players who have featured in tournaments such as the Nepal Premier League, ILT20, or previous World Cups, most squad members are not used to training or playing regularly under floodlights.

Scheduling Concern Raised Before Big Match

The Namibian skipper questioned why his side was not granted a light training session despite other teams reportedly receiving similar slots.

“Yeah, we haven't been given night training before this game. I don't know why. I think India has two night trains, and I see outside that Canada is going to have a night train now. So make of that what you want, but we'll just rock up and do our Namibian way, which is to fight,” Erasmus said.

ICC Explains Decision

An ICC official clarified that training schedules had been shared with all participating teams well in advance and that adjustments were accommodated whenever feasible. However, Namibia’s request for a change in timing reportedly came too late to be implemented.

“All teams were given the training schedules well in advance of the tournament, on 27 January, and requests for changes in timings were entertained wherever possible. However, Namibia's request came in only the previous night (February 10), too late for us to adjust the schedule,” the spokesperson stated.

Squads For India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar

Namibia Squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt