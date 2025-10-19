‘Don’t Take It Personally’: Virat Kohli Reveals 'This Cricketers' Priceless Advice For Handling Hostile Australian Crowd

India’s star batter Virat Kohli recently opened up about an important piece of advice he received early in his international career from former England captain Kevin Pietersen guidance that helped him deal with the notoriously aggressive Australian crowd.

Speaking to Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist on Fox Sports ahead of the first ODI in Perth, Kohli revealed that Pietersen’s insights helped him shape his mental strength during challenging tours of Australia.

“He said, ‘You’d feel like they’re at you the whole time, but at the back of their mind and in their hearts, they really appreciate you standing up and playing that kind of cricket. So, don’t take it personally, don’t take it to heart,’” Kohli recalled.

Criticism In Australia

Over the years, Kohli has been both celebrated and criticized in Australia hailed as “King Kohli” by many, yet portrayed as a villain by sections of the local media. His confrontations with fans and players alike, from showing the middle finger to the crowd to the shoulder barge involving Sam Konstas during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, have made him one of the most talked-about figures in Australian cricket circles.

Reflecting on how those experiences molded him as a player, Kohli said the Australian crowd’s intensity always brought out his best.

“If you just go out there and play competitive cricket, you will realise how good you can be as a cricketer and you will realise over a long period of time that really helped you shape your whole make-up and your mental set-up as a player.

I have nothing but gratitude for having experienced all those moments here, and the crowd being at me regularly really brought out the best from me.

I had no option but to turn up and give 120 percent, otherwise there was no chance I was going to perform in this country and in those hostile conditions.”

Kohli added that the Australian fans’ intensity is a true test of a cricketer’s mental toughness.

“They were in your face all the time, trying to be intimidating and take the game on straight away. That was something that really inspired me to come here and try to do the same,” he said.

“That really shaped me as a cricketer and as a person as well. It really tests your mental strength and resilience, because once you start copping it from the crowd, you can’t escape. You’ve got to come back every day.”

Not the Ideal Comeback

Despite his emotional reflections, Kohli’s comeback to international cricket didn’t go as planned. Facing Australia in the first ODI, the veteran batter was dismissed for a rare 8-ball duck his first ever in Australia in ODIs. After playing a maiden over against Mitchell Starc, Kohli switched his bat and attempted a flashy drive away from his body, only to be caught at backward point by Cooper Connolly.

The setback, however, won’t dent Kohli’s spirit. As he has often shown, every tough moment especially in Australia has only fueled his determination to rise stronger.