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'Don’t think there were any specific instructions': Sitanshu Kotak explains Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fearless India debut

Speaking on the night before the third T20I against England in Nottingham, Sitanshu Kotak mentioned that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who made his debut in the second T20I was selected for his fearless style of play.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 08:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 08:26 AM IST
'Don’t think there were any specific instructions': Sitanshu Kotak explains Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fearless India debut
Image Credit: IANS

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