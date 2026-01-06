Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has urged out-of-form India skipper Suryakumar Yadav to back himself as he prepares to lead India in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to kick off on February 7.

Yadav has been out of form and has managed just 218 runs across 19 innings with a below-par strike rate of 123.16 in 2025. However, Ponting backed Suryakumar to return to his best and rediscover the fearless brand of cricket he is renowned for.

"That's as big a surprise for me, just looking at his recent form. He's been such a solid and consistent contributor for India in T20 cricket for a long time and just hasn't been able to find it of late. He's an interesting one because when I've seen him play his best, he's taken six or eight or 10 balls to get going and then just lets it all go," Ponting told ICC.

"He plays all of his shots and backs himself and a bit like Travis Head where it almost looks like they don't ever fear getting out. That's what I'd say to him. I'd be saying, think about scoring runs, don't think about getting out.

Trust yourself, back yourself. You're proven to be as good as anybody in the world in the T20 format and go and prove it to everybody once again," he added.

Ricky Ponting Surprised With Shubman Gill's Exclusion

One of the bigger surprises when the India squad for the T20 World Cup was announced was the omission of Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill.

Gill has struggled to make an impact since returning to India’s T20I setup in September. The opener has managed just 291 runs across 15 innings, with a highest score of 47, and has been unable to cement his place at the top of the order.

With several players competing for the opening slot, Gill was ultimately left out of the World Cup squad much to the surprise of Ponting.

"Yeah, I couldn't believe that. I know his recent form hasn't been great in white-ball cricket. And the last time that I really saw much of him play was the Test series against England in the UK where he batted as well as I've ever seen anybody bat," Ponting said in the latest episode of The ICC Review.

The 51-year-old Ponting admitted he was surprised by the decision but pointed to India’s exceptional depth as a key factor. He noted that the wealth of options allows the selectors to leave out a player of Gill's calibre.

"I mean one, I'm surprised, but two, it just shows the depth of Indian cricket," Ponting stated.

"If you can think that someone as good as Shubman Gill doesn't get picked in a World Cup squad, then it goes to show how many good players they do have," he added.

Ricky Ponting Backs Axar Patel's Appointment

India have appointed Axar Patel as their new vice-captain, and Ponting believes the 31-year-old's all-round ability makes him a key figure as India aim to become the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups.

"I mean actually Patel's been their go-to man really hasn't he?" said Ponting.

"The last few series he's been their pinch hitter at different times. They've batted him up the order at number three. When they've needed that left hand right hand combination he's been the man to go out and try and do it for them and he's obviously ever consistent with his left-arm off spin as well," he added.