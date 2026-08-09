Former India batter VVS Laxman has mounted a firm defense of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru as the facility faces intense scrutiny over a series of fitness setbacks involving national team members. Laxman, who serves as the head of operations at the state of the art complex, emphasized that the institute is fundamentally misunderstood if viewed strictly as a repair shop for injured athletes. Addressing the media during a press conference in Bengaluru, Laxman pushed back against the narrative surrounding the complex, outlining its broader mission to elevate player performance across all levels rather than serving merely as a recovery ward.
“CoE isn’t just a rehab centre. There are bigger roles to play for it in helping players achieve excellence. Injuries are part and parcel of any player’s career. That is why a monitoring system is very critical," said Laxman.
Addressing the public scrutiny and attempts to assign responsibility for the recent fitness issues, he added, “And we don’t use the term ‘blame’; then we will be trying to find scapegoats."
“The process is that the selector reaches out to the COE asking for the fitness status report. And we collect the current fitness status and send a report to the selection committee chairman or chairperson in women's selection committee, with a copy to obviously the head coach of both the teams and the BCCI,” he added.
On players subject to fitness
“There's transparency in all the fitness reports and also in the selection. At the end of the selection, it's clearly mentioned that these players are picked subject to fitness. It means if they don't clear the fitness test, the selectors will know who are the other players who will go in their place. I mean, it's basic common sense,” he added.
Mounting Scrutiny and Administrative Overhaul
The scrutiny arrives during a delicate period for Indian cricket, with several high profile players undergoing recovery programs at the facility, including speedster Jasprit Bumrah alongside emerging talents Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The cluster of fitness concerns has brought significant focus to the CoE, particularly regarding its rehabilitation protocols, fitness clearance assessments, and the communication pipeline between its sports science department and the national selection committee. The administrative urgency around the issue was further highlighted by reports that BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia is slated to review the facility's operational protocols alongside Laxman.
High Stakes Ahead of International Assignments
The controversy carries added weight as India prepares for an upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to commence on Saturday, August 15. Formally known as the National Cricket Academy (NCA) before its expansion and rebranding into the modernized Centre of Excellence in late 2024, the Bengaluru facility remains central to India's workload management strategy, making player readiness a key factor ahead of major international assignments.
13 players and their injuries all as per Dainik Jagran's CoE report
1. Jasprit Bumrah - Synovitis in left knee
2. Hardik Pandya - Quadriceps injury in left thigh
3. Washington Sundar - Right Hamstring
4. Sai Sudharsan- Stress reaction in right foot
5. Nitish Kumar Reddy - Quadriceps injury in left thigh
6. Yudvir Singh Charak - Injury to Right Shoulder
7. Riyan Parag - Rehabilitation After Right Shoulder Surgery
8. Harshit Rana - Right hamstring
9. Varun Chakravarthy - Left Hamstring
10. Akashdeep Singh - Stress Fracture in Lower Back
11. Himanshu Singh - Right Knee Injury
12. Ashok Sharma - Stress Fracture in Back and Fracture in 11th Rib
13. Suyash Sharma - Knee Injury
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