Former India batter VVS Laxman has mounted a firm defense of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru as the facility faces intense scrutiny over a series of fitness setbacks involving national team members. Laxman, who serves as the head of operations at the state of the art complex, emphasized that the institute is fundamentally misunderstood if viewed strictly as a repair shop for injured athletes. Addressing the media during a press conference in Bengaluru, Laxman pushed back against the narrative surrounding the complex, outlining its broader mission to elevate player performance across all levels rather than serving merely as a recovery ward.