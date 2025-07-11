At a charity event in London attended by several cricket legends, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took a moment to recognize the behind-the-scenes impact of two key figures in Indian cricket. He credited head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar for their major role in the team's recent success. Despite the team has been dismal considering Border Gavaskar Trophy and New Zealand home series , India won the champions trophy 2025 under his coaching.

Agarkar too has been a vital cog in the wheel since he has held the chief selector's chair. The duo ensured that India has a smooth transition which is ongoing and will play a key role forward in identifying and bringing new faces as the greats have retired. The event featured some of the sport’s biggest names, including Ashish Nehra, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and Kevin Pietersen. Many of them praised the Indian team's strong comeback in recent series. But Yuvraj, who played a mentoring role in Shubman Gill’s early development, focused his attention on Gambhir and Agarkar’s leadership and decisions.

“Agarkar and Gautam don’t get enough credit when the team does well. They get criticized when the team loses. Since Agarkar has come in as chief selector, India have played the final of the ODI World Cup, won the T20 World Cup, won the Champions Trophy, and now they have created history at Edgbaston. Both of them are doing great work,” Yuvraj said during the gala dinner hosted by his YOUWECAN foundation.

He also applauded the performances of Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill, two key players in India's current lineup. Yuvraj has been closely connected to Gill since his younger days and was full of praise for how the young batter has embraced his leadership role.

“I have seen Gill’s growth. He was always the hardest worker in a team. He has taken the responsibility of Test captaincy head-on, and he is the perfect man for the job. I must say Rishabh has been fantastic because of the way he has come back from the accident and is now part of this leadership group,” he added.