Former Indian batting star and World Cup winner Suresh Raina has voiced his opinion on the ongoing speculation surrounding the potential ODI retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Raina is firmly against the idea of these two legends being pushed out of the 50-over format, emphasizing that India currently lacks reliable players ready to fill the void they would leave behind. While it is acknowledged that both Kohli and Rohit are nearing the end of their careers and have stepped away from T20I and Test cricket, Raina raises concerns about how much longer they can realistically continue in ODIs. Given the significantly reduced number of 50-over matches on the international schedule, their chances to play outside of the IPL are limited, making their futures in the format even more complex.

Kohli and Rohit, who last played during India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory, were expected to return for a scheduled Bangladesh tour that was eventually canceled by the BCCI. Now, the duo is anticipated to make their comeback in India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia followed by a series versus South Africa. A report by Dainik Jagran suggested that this upcoming series might be their last in ODIs, hinting they could retire afterward.

The same report claimed that the BCCI was insisting on Kohli and Rohit participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to reaffirm their form, seen as a preliminary step before retirement. However, a contrasting report from PTI denied this directive, stating that the board would prefer the two to feature in India A matches instead.

Addressing the swirling rumors, Suresh Raina expressed his strong disagreement with retiring Kohli or Rohit from ODIs at this stage. He stressed that the Indian team still needs the experience and leadership of both veterans, especially to mentor and guide emerging players.

Raina said in an interview with Telecom Asia Sport:

“India don’t have dependable players at No. 1 and No. 3 (in ODIs) at the moment, especially when chasing. Rohit and Virat’s experience is very important… It’s crucial for the seniors to stay involved with the juniors. Shubman (Gill) has done really well, but he needs players like Virat and Rohit. They have won the Champions Trophy, they have won the World Cups. Virat won the last IPL also. For the astute leadership they have shown during their respective careers, they need to be part of the dressing room.”

In related developments, despite Mohammed Siraj’s impressive contributions with the white ball, he was surprisingly dropped from India’s limited-overs squads. However, Siraj made a strong statement with his outstanding performance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, emerging as the highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 32.43. This performance sent a clear message to selectors regarding his readiness for all formats.

Raina On Siraj

Suresh Raina also publicly endorsed Siraj’s inclusion across all formats, highlighting the fast bowler’s stamina and consistency. Raina concluded:

“Siraj should be part of the Indian set-up in all three formats the way he has performed for the country both with white ball and red ball. He bowled 187 overs in the series and went through without a niggle.

