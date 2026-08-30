Transgender cricketer Anaya Bangar stated that she is eager to begin training and playing in Australia after securing official clearance to participate in community cricket there. The athlete noted that this new chapter demands fresh physical effort, particularly because her athletic abilities diminished during her transition process. Assigned male at birth, Anaya completed gender-affirming genital surgery earlier this year and is now pursuing fresh opportunities to advance her playing career.
Path To Australia And Scientific Backing
Before reaching out to Cricket Australia, Anaya tried to contact the Board of Control for Cricket in India, but she received no response from the national body. During a video interview with ANI, the twenty five year old athlete expressed her enthusiasm about competing internationally, having previously played age group cricket alongside prominent India internationals Musheer Khan and Sarfaraz Khan.
Discussing her transition and ambitions, Anaya stated, 'To be honest, the women’s standard in Australian cricket, I think it is of the highest quality and I am looking forward to training and performing and seeing how it goes for me because now I have a new body.' She further added, 'I don’t have the athletic capabilities I had previously. I am just going to try my best, see how it goes, and hopefully get selected in the WBBL as well. I have already got scientific evidence backing my case from Manchester University and on top of that, the guidelines set by Cricket Australia maintain inclusion, fairness and dignity of women’s sport, while also having proper policies set, including the testosterone levels.'
Navigating Physical Changes After Transition
Recognizing that she is stepping into uncharted territory, the daughter of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar explained how hormone treatments and surgical procedures have transformed her physical constitution compared to her younger years. Emphasizing the physiological impact of suppressing testosterone, Anaya stated, 'People don’t understand how much the body changes after you suppress your testosterone for a period of time and it can lead to muscle loss, bone density loss and diminished athletic capabilities as well over time.' She concluded by noting, 'It has been published by multiple studies out there as well.'
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