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'Don't have previous athletic capabilities': Anaya Bangar eyes WBBL after Cricket Australia clearance

Before reaching out to Cricket Australia, Anaya tried to contact the Board of Control for Cricket in India, but she received no response from the national body.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
'Don't have previous athletic capabilities': Anaya Bangar eyes WBBL after Cricket Australia clearance
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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