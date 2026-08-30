Discussing her transition and ambitions, Anaya stated, 'To be honest, the women’s standard in Australian cricket, I think it is of the highest quality and I am looking forward to training and performing and seeing how it goes for me because now I have a new body.' She further added, 'I don’t have the athletic capabilities I had previously. I am just going to try my best, see how it goes, and hopefully get selected in the WBBL as well. I have already got scientific evidence backing my case from Manchester University and on top of that, the guidelines set by Cricket Australia maintain inclusion, fairness and dignity of women’s sport, while also having proper policies set, including the testosterone levels.'