Mike Hesson has distanced himself from the abrupt dismissal of senior cricketers Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Imam-ul-Haq during the ongoing tour of England. Following back-to-back losses that left the touring side reeling after matches at Lord's and Headingley, the Pakistan Cricket Board initiated a massive squad overhaul. Seven players in total were recalled, alongside adjustments to the team management involving head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and assistant coach Umar Gul.
Hesson Addresses the Omissions
Hesson, who holds the role of white-ball coach, found himself stepping in as interim red-ball leader while returning from a training camp in Japan for the Asian Games. Addressing reporters in Birmingham, he explained that the initial wave of omissions happened completely outside his purview.
'Look when they (Pakistan Cricket Board) told me if I could manage the side for the final Test, these three players (Rizwan, Agha and Imam) were already released from the squad and (were) on their way home. So, I really don't know what happened there,' Hesson told a media conference in Birmingham.
Tactical Adjustments and New Focus
Even though those three departures occurred before his arrival, Hesson acknowledged that he influenced subsequent adjustments to the roster. His primary objective centred on establishing a better equilibrium within the group and injecting fresh tactical variety into the bowling unit.
Coping with Hotel Chaos
Navigating the turbulence of players exiting and arriving simultaneously proved demanding for everyone involved. Nonetheless, the remaining members of the squad managed to shift their focus toward the upcoming fixture.
'The last couple of days have been challenging for being in a hotel with some players coming, some players going and then the arrival of everyone,' Hesson said.
'The guys are probably more used to a little bit of chaos than I am. There’s no doubt they have been disappointed, incredibly disappointed. We’ve had to park that and go ‘righto, where to from here?’ They’re been really good over the past couple of days,' he added.
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