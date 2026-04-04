'Don't leave them in dark': Gautam Gambhir told to provide ODI WC 2027 clarity to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli by 2011 WC winner

Indian cricketing legend and 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh has thrown his weight behind Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, stating that both stalwarts should be part of India’s squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

While the duo has already transitioned away from T20Is and Tests, speculation has been rife regarding their future in the 50-over format. Yuvraj, however, believes that while grooming the next generation is vital, the pressure of a World Cup requires the steady hands of seasoned veterans.

The Value of Experience and Respect

Speaking to Sports Tak, Yuvraj emphasized that the team management must maintain transparent communication with the two legends. He stressed that their contributions to Indian cricket earn them the right to clarity regarding their roles.

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"You need experience in the team, you can’t go in with only young players. You need someone like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the squad for the World Cup. But the point is, whatever you are thinking, you have to be clear with them. Don’t leave them in the dark, it’s not nice, not for them either," Yuvraj Singh told Sports Tak.

He further highlighted their individual legacies, noting:

"Rohit Sharma has probably been the best white-ball opener and a World Cup-winning captain in T20 and the Champions Trophy, so give him that respect. Virat Kohli is one of the greatest players of our generation from India, so he deserves that respect as well."

Current Form and Recent Outings

The discussion comes at a time when both players are showing they still have plenty to offer. In their most recent ODI series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli was in vintage form, smashing two centuries across three matches. While Rohit Sharma’s average of 20.00 in that series (scoring 26, 23, and 11) was lower than his usual standards, his ability to provide explosive starts remains a key asset.

Currently, both legends are featuring in IPL 2026. Rohit Sharma is representing Mumbai Indians (MI), while Virat Kohli continues his journey with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Both franchises have started their campaigns on a winning note, further proving that the veterans remain central to the competitive landscape of Indian cricket.

Looking Toward 2027

India’s last ODI outing ended in a 2-1 series loss to New Zealand, but the focus is already shifting toward building a balanced squad for the next global tournament. Yuvraj’s comments to Sports Tak serve as a reminder that while the "youth movement" is underway, the presence of Rohit and Virat could be the stabilizing force India needs to conquer the world stage in 2027.