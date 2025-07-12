Joe Root has suggested that each team should be allowed three opportunities to request a ball change during an 80-over period. This proposal comes in response to ongoing frustration surrounding the condition of the Dukes ball during the current England-India Test series. His comments followed the end of the second day's play in the third Test at Lord's. India had raised concerns after the second new ball was replaced just 10.3 overs into its use. Jasprit Bumrah had taken three wickets in his first 14 deliveries with the original ball, but India failed to take any more wickets during the session, as Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse resisted the bowling.

The ball was changed again just 48 deliveries after the previous replacement. This incident added to growing criticism of the Dukes ball, which has been under scrutiny for the past five years due to issues with losing shape and becoming soft too quickly.

"I personally think that if you want to keep getting the ball changed then each team gets three challenges every 80 overs and that's it, if you want to get it changed," Root said when asked about the issue at the close of play. "But the rings have to be the right size, not too big."

"That would be a nice way of compromising and saying it's not all on the manufacturer. Sometimes these things happen but you can't just keep asking and wasting time and slowing the game down at the same time."

Root, who had been unbeaten on 99 overnight and completed his 37th Test century with the first ball of the morning, also emphasized the importance of adapting to conditions.

"I don't know the ins and outs of how they make it," he said. "I do know that they're handmade so you're never going to get two balls exactly the same. I do think this summer has been a bit of an anomaly for us. We're not used to getting this much sun and this much heat and squares as hard and outfields as firm so whether that plays a part or not [I don't know]."

Shubman Gill was visibly frustrated when umpire Sharfuddoula denied India's request for a ball change on the first day of the Test.

"It's one of those things where if the balls are going out of shape, you change them and you don't make a big deal out of it. I don't think it's the end of the world. I think it adds a different dynamic to the game and you've got to be skilful enough to adapt to the changes, whether it stops swinging or starts swinging or does a little bit more.

England Made 387 in the first innings of Lord's Test with help of a fine century from Joe Root, in response India have lost their three wickets for 145 with KL Rahul playing a gritty 50 still on the crease.