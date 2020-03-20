Don't panic, but be vigilant: Mayank Agarwal urges citizens amid coronavirus fear

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has called on his countrymen to avoid panicking but be vigilant of the situation in order to combat the threat of deadly coronavirus that has spread all across the world and was recently declared 'pandemic' by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Agarwal urged everyone to stay at home regardless of whether you feel symptoms or not as advised by the authorities.

"You could be a carrier of the virus and not show any symptoms whatsoever! So regardless of whether you feel well or not, stay at home as advised by our authorities. Don`t panic, but be vigilant, be safe and we will overcome this, together!" he wrote.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had advised the world community to adhere to the safety norms as put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asked the citizens to be "alert, attentive and aware in order to fight the novel virus.

All the cricket activities across the world have come to standstill due to fear of coronavirus. The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa slated to take place from March 12 to 18 was called off recently, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) till April 15 amid coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation on combating the challenge of novel COVID-19. India have crossed 200 cases of the coronavirus, with one death each being reported in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

He made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by coronavirus. The Prime Minister also requested the citizens to follow the mantra of “when we are healthy, the world is healthy” and stressed on the importance of following self-imposed norms like ‘social distancing’.

PM Modi had also advised people above the age of 60 years not to venture outside their homes in the coming weeks besides calling on the people to follow the instructions issued by the state government.