'Don't Review Siraj': Wasim Jaffer, Twitterati hilariously troll India pacer and Virat Kohli over poor DRS calls in Lord’s Test

Team India's troubles with Decision Review System (DRS) continued as they lost two of their three allotted reviews by as early as the 23rd over of England's first innings in the second Test.

Skipper Virat Kohli struggled to get proper assistance from his teammates and made his displeasure known after losing the second one against Joe Root, expressing anger at wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

India lost both the reviews off Mohammed Siraj's bowling in their desperation to get England skipper Root's wicket.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer trolled Siraj for poor DRS calls.

Jaffer came up with a new definition for DRS as for him – it is not ‘Decision Review System’, instead, it is ‘DRS: Don’t Review Siraj,’

Also, Twitteratti started meme fest on Indian captain Kohli after he ignored Pant’s advice to not to take a review.

Talking about the reviews, Siraj appealed vociferously on both occasions even though the umpire deemed the delivery going past the leg-stump which was proven on both occasions through replays.

The India pacer, who took two wickets off two successive deliveries in the first over after tea, removing opener Dominic Sibley and No. 3 Haseeb Hameed, forced Kohli to take the first one.

The India skipper, who was unsure, took it at the last moment. It was turned down.

In his very next over, Siraj appealed again but the umpire turned down the appeal this time too.

Kohli, a bit confused then sought Pant's help, who couldn't come to any concrete conclusion. But just as Kohli had taken the review at the last moment, Pant seemed to suggest that he shouldn't.

But by then, Kohli had already taken the review and there was no turning back.

After losing the review, Kohli seemed to lash out at Pant and looked completely annoyed.

India had lost two reviews in the second innings of the first Test as well, including one against centurion Root.

Meanwhile, skipper Joe Root and Rory Burns helped England recover from early setbacks to reach 119 for three in their first innings in reply to India's 364 all out at stumps on the second day of the second Test at Lord's on Friday.

Root (48 batting) and Burns (49) shared a crucial 85-run stand for the third wicket after Mohammed Siraj (2/34) dismissed Dom Sibley (11) and Haseeb Hameed (0) in successive deliveries in the 15th over.