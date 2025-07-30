Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has predicted that pacer Anshul Kamboj is likely to be left out of India's playing XI for the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, starting July 31 at The Oval. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir recently confirmed that all fast bowlers in the squad are fit, which could make it challenging for Kamboj to retain his spot. Kamboj made his Test debut in the previous match at Manchester but picked up only one wicket. His pace and match readiness drew criticism, with many pointing out that he may have been rushed into the side. He was called up from India as an emergency option after both Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh were ruled out due to injuries. Now that both have recovered, they are expected to challenge for selection.

Speaking on Match Centre Live, JioHotstar expert Sanjay Bangar said, From tomorrow evening onwards, they’ll begin planning for the next match. One thing is certain — the designated wicketkeeper will return. I don’t think Anshul Kamboj will get another opportunity this time, especially with all the frontline fast bowlers reportedly fit. Arshdeep Singh is also available as an option. So, which bowling combination they choose becomes a tricky decision.

With Rishabh Pant sidelined due to a toe fracture he sustained during the Manchester Test while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, Dhruv Jurel is almost certain to take over wicketkeeping duties in the final Test. Bangar, 52, also highlighted another important selection dilemma for the Indian team management whether to go with Kuldeep Yadav for an attacking spin option or to bring back all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Thakur has already played two Tests in the series, whereas Kuldeep is yet to get a game.

Bangar explained, "Now that Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja have more or less secured their places, Akash Deep could come back into the equation. You also need to slot in the wicketkeeper, which locks in seven positions already. The big call is who plays at No 8 Do they go with Kuldeep Yadav or bring back Shardul Thakur That’s the decision Gautam and Shubman will have to make,"

India's updated squad for the fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK).