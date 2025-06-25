Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar and India's premier spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has an interesting relationship and a history every cricket fan is well known of. The two have had their differences over their opinions and the cricketer turned commentator Manjrekar has always been vocal of Jadeja's performances without mincing his words. He once called Jadeja a "bits and pieces cricketer" during ODI World Cup 2019 which caught everyone's eye including Jadeja. The spinner then called out Manrjekar calling it a trash talk on twitter. Six years later Manjrekar's another comment on his favorite Ravindra has gone viral. He talked about Jadeja's ineffectiveness during Day 5 at Headingley, Leeds. India lost the first Test of the five match Test series by five wickets failing to defend 371 target in fourth innings.

Manjrekar talked about the smooth chase the English batters did and defended the Indian pacers opining there wasn't any help from the pitch or the conditions. But he throwed Jadeja under the bus stating he didn't use the rough made on the Day 5.

"Funnily enough, the pitch didn't offer any lateral movement to India's seam bowlers. Even Bumrah couldn't get anything out of the pitch. Nothing in the air as well. Plus, the fact that Ben Duckett is tremendous against Bumrah and has one of the best records against him and against Jadeja. I don't think he's got out to Jadeja ever, and he's played Jadeja at home as well. So when you have an English batter who is very good against two of your frontline bowlers, then you're set for a win," he said on Star Sports.



"See, it's not fair to be critical of the younger players like Prasidh Krishna. There are obvious areas of improvement, but I'm going to be critical of Jadeja because this is a final-day pitch. There's a rough for him to play with. And in the end, I know there were a couple of chances there, but we have to expect more from Jadeja. These are not typical English conditions. This is not where the pitch has nothing to offer. I thought he didn't use the rough enough against Ben Stokes. He did, but against Ben Duckett very late in the day, in the innings, he came and started using the rough from experienced bowlers, experienced batsmen, you expect more. And somewhere, I think Jadeja was disappointing because the seamers had nothing in the pitch for them. But at least Jadeja has something," he added.

England's Clear Strategy on Jadeja

Jadeja was taken to cleaner by different English batters starting from Ben Duckett who had a well planned strategy of reverse sweeping his balls and then the same strategy when found success was followed by almost all of the English bowlers. Jadeja despite his rich experience of 80 tests was taken aback by the plan and didn't had a plan B. He conceded 104 runs in 24 overs taking one wicket dismissing English skipper Ben stokes. He remained wicketless in the first innings.