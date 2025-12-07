Indian batting icon Virat Kohli has once again stamped his authority on world cricket, capping a phenomenal three-match ODI series against South Africa. He was adjudged the Player of the Series, having amassed a staggering 302 runs at an average of 151.00 across the three matches, which included two commanding centuries and a fluent half-century in the series decider.

With unbeaten knocks of 135, 102, and 65 across three matches, Virat helped India secure a convincing 2-1 victory. His performance in the series felt like a triumphant return to the dominant, free-flowing style that defined his peak years between 2016 and 2019.

The former India captain showcased exceptional gap-finding ability, aggressive running between the wickets, and a sudden, striking prowess for hitting sixes.



Virat Kohli Reflects On His Performance In IND vs SA ODI Series

After getting the Player of the Series award, Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket stalwart, recently reflected on his exceptional performance in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Speaking after the final match in Visakhapatnam on December 6, 2025, the 37-year-old expressed deep satisfaction and made honest admission.

"Playing the way I have in this series has been the most satisfying thing for me. I don't think I have played at this level for a good 2-3 years now and I feel really free in my mind. Just the whole game is coming together nicely," Virat said following India's nine-wicket series-deciding win over South Africa.

"When I play freely, then I know I can hit sixes. So, I just wanted to have some fun because I was batting well, just take a bit more risk. Just push my own boundaries and see where we go. There's always levels you can unlock and you just need to take a risk," he added.



The 37-year-old Kohli called his century knock in the first ODI in Ranchi as his favourite innings of the series.

"I hadn't played a game since Australia. Just to come out and you know when you start hitting the ball well. And also, just how your energy is on the day. You just feel so confident of taking risks. And when they come off, of course, it unlocks, as I said, that zone as a batsman which you are craving for. So, Ranchi was very special for me because it just opened me up in a way that I haven't felt for a while. I am just grateful for how these three games have gone," he said.

Virat Kohli Opens Up On Tough Phases Of His Career

During his long and decorated career, Virat Kohli has also witness some tough time period and he learned from situation.

"When you play for that long, 15-16 years, of course, you are going to have many phases where you doubt your ability. Especially as a batsman because you are literally relying on one mistake. So, you tend to go into a space where you feel like maybe I am not good enough, the nerves take over. That's the beauty of sport, especially a skill like batting where you have to keep overcoming that fear," Kohli said while highlighting the need to embrace the ups and downs.

"Every ball that you play, and eventually play a long innings, you get into a zone again where you can start playing confidently. So, it's a whole journey of learning and getting to know yourself better and becoming better as a person along the whole way," he added.

The former India skipper also said that being a batter has been a big part of his personal growth.

"It just improves you as a person in general and your whole temperament becomes much better and balanced over so many years. So, yes, I have had many phases where I have doubted myself and I haven't been shy to admit that. So, I think it's a pretty human part of anyone's journey for that long," he noted.