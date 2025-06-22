India found them in a trick situation after the end of second day's play where England ended the day scoring 209/3. The scoreboard tells half the story as the three wicket column could have very well be five or six wickets too if Indian fielders complimented Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional bowling. India's Legendary batter slammed Indian fielders for their fielding also name dropping Yashasvi Jaiswal. England ended India's inning for 471 taking their last 7 wickets for mere 41 runs. India in response started well dismissing Zak Crawley's wicket but Ollie Pope's robust century and Ben Duckett's counterattacking half century turned out to be a threat for India.



Three Missed Opportunities

India was very sloppy on the field on their first day of fielding in a long test match series of 5 matches. The shoulders kept falling and the body language seemed disappointing. The Indian fielders left three catches with Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping two. Jaiswal first dropped Duckett's catch in the fifth over and then he dropped down Pope's catch that is proving to be costly as of now. Ravindra Jadeja who is considered to be one of the best fielders of the world also dropped an easy catch of Duckett in the seventh over.



Gavaskar took a jibe at the time stating there will be no fielding medals given this time. Slamming the Indian fielders while commentating he said -

"I don't think there will be any medal given. T Dillip gives those after a match. This is what was really very, very disappointing. Yashasvi Jaiswal is a very good fielder but he hasn't been able to hold on to anything this time".

Lone Warrior

Jasprit Bumrah was the only bowler that looked deadly and could take wicket on the second day as he took 3 wickets for 48 runs in 13 overs. Rest of the Indian bowlers - Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja looked out of sorts and skills. England is currently trailing by 261 runs, Day 3 is always considered as the moving day and it can very well set the picture of an Indian win or an England defeat vice-versa.