“I don't think they should fear failure. When you have such thoughts in the back of your mind, then you play to save yourself. When you don't have the thought of fear of failure, then you can get the best out of yourself. I have to convey this message: the talks that are happening outside, what people will say, this series went up and down, we don't have to think much about that. We have to stay in the present day. The more we play good cricket, the more we play with unity as a team, the more the team will benefit. We will think about the individual later,” Iyer expressed.