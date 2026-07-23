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'Don't think they should fear failure': Shreyas Iyer's bold message to India's young guns ahead of Zimbabwe T20Is

Ahead of the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, India captain Shreyas Iyer urged his players to ignore external criticism and focus instead on playing fearless cricket for the collective good.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 01:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 01:24 AM IST
'Don't think they should fear failure': Shreyas Iyer's bold message to India's young guns ahead of Zimbabwe T20Is

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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