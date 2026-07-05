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'Don't want to pinpoint a particular player': Shreyas Iyer reacts after India's 4-wicket loss against England

Speaking after the 4-wicket defeat against England in the second T20I, India skipper Shreyas Iyer assessed how the game unfolded and highlighted Jacob Bethell's decisive innings.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 01:06 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 01:06 AM IST
'Don't want to pinpoint a particular player': Shreyas Iyer reacts after India's 4-wicket loss against England
Image Credit: IANS

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