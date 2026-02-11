Double Super Over 'Cinema' in Ahmedabad: South Africa clinch epic last ball thriller vs Afghanistan, David Miller the Hero



In what will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the greatest matches in ICC T20 World Cup history, South Africa edged out Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After the original match ended in a tie, and a subsequent Super Over also failed to separate the two sides, the Proteas finally clinched victory in a second Super Over.

The Original Contest: A High-Scoring Stalemate

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl, but were met with a fierce counter-attack from South Africa. Despite an early exit for captain Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (59 off 41) and Ryan Rickelton (61 off 28) put on a 114-run masterclass. Rickelton, in particular, was devastating, striking four sixes at a strike rate of 217. Azmatullah Omarzai clawed things back for Afghanistan with 3/41, restricting the Proteas to 187/6.

Afghanistan's chase was spearheaded by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who played a sensational knock of 84 off 42 balls. However, a middle-order collapse, triggered by Lungi Ngidi (3/26), saw them slip from 121/3 to 175/9. In a frantic final over bowled by Kagiso Rabada, Afghanistan needed 13 with one wicket left. A dramatic sequence involving a no-ball, a six by Noor Ahmad, and a final-ball run-out resulted in Afghanistan being bowled out for 187, forcing a Super Over.

Super Over 1: The First Deadlock

Afghanistan batted first in the initial Super Over, with Azmatullah Omarzai and Gurbaz taking 17 runs off Lungi Ngidi. South Africa’s response was led by David Miller and Dewald Brevis. Facing Fazalhaq Farooqi, the Proteas needed 11 off the final 4 balls. Brevis smashed a massive 97m six, but was caught the very next ball. With 6 needed off the final delivery, Tristan Stubbs lofted a low full-toss over the leaping Mohammad Nabi for six, resulting in another tie and a second Super Over.

Super Over 2: The Final Stand

Under the tournament rules, South Africa batted first in the second tie-breaker. Tristan Stubbs and David Miller unleashed against Azmatullah. A flurry of sixes from Miller propelled South Africa to a massive 23/0 the highest score of the match's extra periods.

With 24 needed to win, Afghanistan sent in Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah. Keshav Maharaj, entrusted with the ball, started brilliantly by dismissing Nabi on the second delivery, caught by a leaping David Miller. This brought the dangerous Gurbaz back to the crease.

Gurbaz threatened the impossible, striking a sensational hat-trick of sixes on balls 3, 4, and 5. With 6 runs required off the final ball to win (or 4 for a third Super Over), Maharaj held his nerve. He bowled a full and wide delivery that Gurbaz could only carve to Miller at backward point. South Africa erupted in relief as they secured a victory that felt as much like a mental escape as a sporting win.

Key Performances

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (61), Lungi Ngidi (3/26), David Miller (Critical Super Over hits).

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (84 & 3 Super Over sixes), Azmatullah Omarzai (3/41 & 23 Super Over runs).

Result: Match tied (South Africa won the second Super Over).