DPL 2025 Auction: Aryavir Sehwag Sold for ₹8 Lakh, Vedant Sehwag Goes Unsold Despite U-16 Heroics

The inaugural mega auction of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 unfolded on July 6 with drama, emotions, and surprises—none more compelling than the contrasting fates of cricketing legend Virender Sehwag’s sons, Aryavir and Vedant Sehwag. While the elder Aryavir was picked up for ₹8 lakh by Central Delhi Kings after a heated bidding war, the younger Vedant went unsold, triggering conversations across India’s cricketing circles.

Aryavir Sehwag Fetches ₹8 Lakh, Justifying U-19 Hype

The spotlight first shone on Aryavir Sehwag, a promising top-order batter and a consistent performer for Delhi at the Under-19 level. He’s best known for his marathon 297-run innings against Meghalaya last season—an effort that nearly earned him the Ferrari his father had humorously promised years ago.

With his composed temperament and strong technique, Aryavir drew immediate interest during the auction. Multiple franchises showed intent, but it was Central Delhi Kings who finally secured his services for ₹8 lakh. The pick not only validated Aryavir’s domestic performances but also marked his entry into the senior spotlight—mirroring the early trajectory of his illustrious father.

Vedant Sehwag Goes Unsold Despite Promise

In sharp contrast, the auction opened with 14-year-old Vedant Sehwag’s name—an off-spinner who had impressed in the Vijay Merchant Trophy with 24 wickets in five matches for Delhi U-16. Despite strong stats and social media praise from his father, none of the DPL franchises placed a bid.

Vedant’s exclusion sparked plenty of buzz. Many believed that his age and limited exposure to higher-level competition might have deterred franchises from taking a risk. Yet, his record speaks of raw potential, and experts agree this may just be a temporary setback in what could be a long career ahead.

Sehwag’s Auction Presence and Emotional Undertones

Virender Sehwag, a DPL ambassador and the face of Delhi’s cricketing resurgence, attended the auction and took time to share his thoughts. He acknowledged the emotional weight of watching both sons enter the auction pool, stating, “Every cricketer dreams of seeing his children take the field. It’s a proud moment, no matter the outcome.”

Sehwag’s presence undoubtedly elevated the auction’s profile, and his interactions with budding players sent a powerful message of encouragement and perseverance. His earlier "Ferrari challenge" tweet—where he promised his sons a Ferrari if they surpassed his Test best of 319 even at school level—was once again referenced when Aryavir narrowly missed the mark with 297. “Missed the Ferrari by 23 runs. But well done, keep the fire alive,” Sehwag posted at the time.

Auction Highlights: Simarjeet Singh Tops Charts

While the Sehwag brothers drew headlines, the DPL 2025 auction had other big-ticket moments. Simarjeet Singh emerged as the most expensive buy, bagged by Central Delhi Kings for ₹39 lakh. Nitish Rana was snapped up by West Delhi Lions for ₹34 lakh, joined by seasoned pacer Ishant Sharma, who cost them ₹13 lakh.

The auction showcased a balance of youth and experience, with franchises clearly building a core for long-term success while also ensuring star power.

What Lies Ahead for Vedant Sehwag?

Though Vedant Sehwag remained unsold, it’s far from the end of the road. With age on his side and a hunger to prove himself, Vedant’s path may include another season of standout performances in the junior circuit before a likely return to the DPL auction table next year.

For now, the Sehwag legacy continues in split chapters—Aryavir stepping into the limelight, and Vedant waiting in the wings.