DPL 2025 Auction: Simarjeet, Digvesh, Rana Among Top Buys As Sehwag & Aryaveer Kohli Bring Star Power

DPL 2025: The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 auction delivered blockbuster moments and heavy bidding as franchises went all out to sign a mix of seasoned stars, domestic stalwarts, and exciting young talent. Among the 520 players up for grabs, the spotlight shone brightest on family legacies — with Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir and Virat Kohli’s nephew Aryaveer both earning DPL contracts, adding star value and emotional resonance to the domestic T20 league.

Sehwag’s Son, Kohli’s Nephew Add Star Power

In a heartwarming turn, Aaryavir Sehwag, an 18-year-old opener for Delhi U-19 and son of India’s legendary opener, sparked a bidding war before being signed by Central Delhi Kings for INR 8 lakh. Much like his father, Aaryavir is known for his aggressive batting and fearless strokeplay at the top of the order.

Adding more glamour to the auction was Aryaveer Kohli, a young leg-spinner and nephew of modern-day great Virat Kohli. He was picked up by South Delhi Superstarz for INR 1 lakh. His signing is expected to draw considerable attention, with fans eager to see if he carries forward the Kohli legacy.

Simarjeet, Digvesh Fetch Top Bids

The auction’s biggest splash came from Central Delhi Kings, who made Simarjeet Singh the most expensive buy at INR 39 lakh. The pacer’s consistent domestic performances made him a hot commodity. Hot on his heels was Digvesh Rathi, signed for INR 38 lakh by South Delhi Superstarz after an impressive IPL 2025 showing.

Other top picks included:

Nitish Rana – INR 34 lakh (West Delhi Lions)

Prince Yadav – INR 33 lakh (New Delhi Tigers)

Navdeep Saini – (East Delhi Riders)

Suyash Sharma – (Outer Delhi Warriors)

Rishabh Pant Headlines Retentions

Puraani Dilli 6, the semi-finalists from last season, retained Rishabh Pant as their marquee player. The India star continues to be the face of the franchise and is expected to play a vital leadership and mentorship role. Alongside Pant, the team brought in promising youngsters Vansh Bedi, Dev Lakra, and Samarth Seth.

Franchises Build Balanced Squads

Central Delhi Kings retained Jonty Sidhu, bought in Yash Dhull, Simarjeet Singh, Aaryavir Sehwag, and Pranshu Vijayran, creating a solid mix of youth and experience.

South Delhi Superstarz kept Ayush Badoni, added Digvesh Rathi, and signed Aryaveer Kohli, setting themselves up for a powerful season.

New Delhi Tigers, with Himmat Singh already retained, added big-hitters Prince Yadav and Hiten Dalal.

West Delhi Lions added Ishant Sharma to an experienced core that included Nitish Rana and Ayush Doseja.

North Delhi Strikers retained Harshit Rana, added Kuldip Yadav and reliable batter Sarthak Ranjan, investing also in youngster Vaibhav Kandpal.

East Delhi Riders strengthened their pace unit with Navdeep Saini and used the RTM card to bring back Mayank Rawat, while keeping Anuj Rawat.

Outer Delhi Warriors, one of the new teams, made a strong impression with picks like Suyash Sharma, Priyansh Arya, and Harsh Tyagi.

Rohan Jaitley, Virender Sehwag Laud DPL’s Growth

DDCA President Rohan Jaitley praised the success of the league’s debut season, noting 35 million views on Jio, over 1,000 million minutes of watch time, and 240 million social media views.

“This year, we’ve broadened the player base and revamped the auction system. With two new franchises added, DPL is quickly becoming a key domestic league,” said Jaitley.

Cricket icon Virender Sehwag echoed the sentiment:

“It’s a massive platform for young players. With international scouts and fans watching, I’m confident we’ll witness even better cricket this season.”

DPL 2025: A Launchpad for India’s Next Stars

With top-tier domestic players, emerging prospects, and legacy names now in the mix, the DPL 2025 promises not just exciting cricket but the potential birth of the next generation of Indian stars. The stage is set, and all eyes will be on the capital’s cricket carnival when the season kicks off.